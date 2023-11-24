Teatro Paraguas to Present Petra Babankova and Nelson Denman in Concert

Teatro Paraguas will present a Holiday Concert with Petra Babankova (guitar) and Nelson Denman (cello), who will play old favorites and new delights. The concert is on Saturday, December 16 at 5:00 p.m. at Teatro Paraguas, located at 3205 Calle Marie in Santa Fe.



Nelson Denman musician, songwriter & composer. He attended St. John's College (B.A.) and Harvard University (M.Ed.) He has been a composer bandleader for All Species Project, was on the Executive Committee of the northern New Mexico chapter of the Sierra Club. He has taught Deep Ecology, Permaculture and Ecological Design, as well as music to students of all levels, from primary school to university and beyond. He lived in Hawaii, where he played cello in the Kamuela Philharmonic, the University of Hawaii, Hilo Symphony, and performed and taught guitar, bass, violin and cello. Now back in Santa Fe, he has performed nationally as well as internationally.

Petra Babankova was born in Prague, Czech Rep. but did most of her musical studies in Canada where her family immigrated in1980. In 2002 she found her new home in Santa Fe where she performs and teaches.