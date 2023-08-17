THE WORLD BEAUTIFUL Comes to Teatro Paraguas Next Month

Performances are September 29 & 30 at 7:30p.m., and October 1st at 3:00p.m. 

THE WORLD BEAUTIFUL Comes to Teatro Paraguas Next Month

The World Beautiful, written by Anna Yarrow, is a multimedia performance celebrating her five years as a caregiver for “The Mountaineer” David Brown, portrayed by actor Don Converse. 

“When I started working as a caregiver in 2018, I asked for my client’s permission to photograph him and write down our conversations. We weathered the pandemic together, spending most of our time out in nature, hiking and cross-country skiing in the Jemez. Despite our 50-year age gap (he’s 93 and I’m 43), we’ve developed a close friendship, and his love for the wilderness is contagious!”

Mr. Brown was an electrical engineer at Los Alamos National Laboratory. 

Anna Yarrow is a student at UNM-LA and a LANL Foundation scholar, pursuing a degree in Emergency Medical Services. She delights in sharing her unique way of seeing and experiencing the world from an autistic perspective. 

The World Beautiful is a heartwarming true story of friendship between a 93-year-old Los Alamos mountaineer and his caregiver, depicting their outdoor adventures through vignettes, photography, conversation, and song. 

Developed and directed by Christine McHugh.  Performances are September 29 & 30 at 7:30p.m., and October 1st at 3:00p.m.  Tickets are $20 suggested donation and may be purchased online at teatroparaguasnm.org.  Reservations (pay at door) 505-424-1601




Teatro Paraguas presents a poetry reading with Santa Fe poets Lisa B. Friedland and Dan Bohnhorst.  The reading takes place on Sunday, August 27 at Teatro Paraguas, 3205 Calle Marie in Santa Fe.  The reading is free, and donations to the theatre are most welcome.

Discover New Mexico Actors Lab's production of Edward Albee's 'Seascape' in Santa Fe. Explore themes of evolution, aging, prejudice, and marriage in this Pulitzer Prize-winning drama. Tickets now on sale.

Teatro Paraguas presents United in Blood: The Revolutionary Music and Poetry of Chile, opening Friday, September 8th at Teatro Paraguas in Santa Fe and continuing for nine performances over three weekends.

Don't miss your chance to witness the magic of THE LION KING at Popejoy Hall. Get your tickets now and be part of this unforgettable Broadway experience in your city.

