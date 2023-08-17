THE WORLD BEAUTIFUL Comes to Teatro Paraguas Next Month

The World Beautiful, written by Anna Yarrow, is a multimedia performance celebrating her five years as a caregiver for “The Mountaineer” David Brown, portrayed by actor Don Converse.

“When I started working as a caregiver in 2018, I asked for my client’s permission to photograph him and write down our conversations. We weathered the pandemic together, spending most of our time out in nature, hiking and cross-country skiing in the Jemez. Despite our 50-year age gap (he’s 93 and I’m 43), we’ve developed a close friendship, and his love for the wilderness is contagious!”

Mr. Brown was an electrical engineer at Los Alamos National Laboratory.

Anna Yarrow is a student at UNM-LA and a LANL Foundation scholar, pursuing a degree in Emergency Medical Services. She delights in sharing her unique way of seeing and experiencing the world from an autistic perspective.

The World Beautiful is a heartwarming true story of friendship between a 93-year-old Los Alamos mountaineer and his caregiver, depicting their outdoor adventures through vignettes, photography, conversation, and song.

Developed and directed by Christine McHugh. Performances are September 29 & 30 at 7:30p.m., and October 1st at 3:00p.m. Tickets are $20 suggested donation and may be purchased online at teatroparaguasnm.org. Reservations (pay at door) 505-424-1601