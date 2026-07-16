THE RIVER by Jez Butterworth to Open at West End Productions

NEW! Albuquerque Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Albuquerque & beyond. Sign Up

West End Productions will continue its 10th anniversary season with The River, the acclaimed play by Olivier Award-winning playwright Jez Butterworth. The production will run August 28 through September 13 at North Fourth Theatre in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Directed by Joe Feldman, The River stars David Yakubik as The Man, Maria Latiolais as The Woman, and Rachel Foster as The Other Woman.

Set in an isolated cabin beside a rushing river, The River explores the shifting dynamics between a man and two women over the course of a mysterious evening. Through Butterworth's lyrical, atmospheric dialogue, the play unfolds as a psychological game of attraction, deception, and desire, revealing unexpected truths beneath seemingly ordinary encounters. At its heart, it is both an intimate relationship drama and a meditation on obsession, memory, and the irresistible pull of fishing for sea trout.

By turns funny, unsettling, and deeply poetic, The River is one of Butterworth's most enigmatic works. Best known for acclaimed plays including Jerusalem, The Ferryman, and The Hills of California, the playwright is celebrated for blending rich language with compelling examinations of identity and human relationships.

West End Productions is dedicated exclusively to producing plays from England, Ireland, Scotland, and Wales, presenting works that span from classical repertory to contemporary drama. The company aims to bring Albuquerque audiences entertaining, thought-provoking, and emotionally resonant productions while maintaining the highest professional standards.

The River will perform Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2:00 p.m. from August 28 through September 13 at North Fourth Theatre in Albuquerque. Tickets and additional information are available through West End Productions.

Don't Miss a Albuquerque News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming