BAD MEDICINE to Make World Premiere at Santa Fe Playhouse

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Santa Fe Playhouse will present the World Premiere premiere, in partnership with Native Voices, of BAD MEDICINE, by playwright P.C. Verrone, co-directed by Lauren Trujillo and Taylor Trujillo.

BAD MEDICINE will perform on the mainstage (142 East De Vargas Street, Santa Fe, NM 87501) from August 6 - 30, 2026. Performances will be on Fridays, and Saturdays at 7:30 pm, Saturdays/Sundays at 2 pm and select Thursdays (8/6 and 8/13). Opening night is Saturday, August 8 at 7:30 pm.

Synopsis: In Bad Medicine, Native American academics Aislin and Cesar are excited to settle into their new home in Proctor, Massachusetts. Even their nosy white neighbors seem nice enough. But as Aislin becomes aware of strange occurrences surrounding her job at the Natural History Museum, she starts to wonder if there might be something insidious beneath the sleepy town. Aislin must overcome deep insecurities around her identity to uncover the town's terrifying secrets.

With Tara Moses as Aislin Alvarez, Kholan G. Studie* as Cesar Alvarez, Heather Michele Lawler* as Dawn/Nurse, Russell Reitmann as Erik, Natalie Benally as Shannon, Elise Falanga as Theresa, Justin Giehm as Butterfly, and Ali Esmeralda Marin as Dragonfly.

Features scenic design by Kevin Nelson, costume design by Lisa McWhorter, sound design by Santiago J. Chacon, lighting design by Fabian J. Garcia, props design by Krys Applegate, intimacy coordination by Zoe Burke, dramaturgy by Courtney Elkin Mohler. The stage manager is Alex Bizon with assistant stage manager Kaycee Stine and the production manager is Emme Segler.

*Denotes Member of Actors' Equity Association

Tickets range from $15 - $80 (Pay-What-You-Will sliding scale pricing August 6 and 7), American Sign Language Interpreted Performance on August 22 at 2:00 pm; $10 Rush tickets after opening night.

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