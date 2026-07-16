 Skip to main content
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

BAD MEDICINE to Make World Premiere at Santa Fe Playhouse

Tara Moses and Kholan G. Studie star in P.C. Verrone's horror-comedy, co-directed by Lauren and Taylor Trujillo.

By:
BAD MEDICINE to Make World Premiere at Santa Fe Playhouse

Santa Fe Playhouse will present the World Premiere premiere, in partnership with Native Voices, of BAD MEDICINE, by playwright P.C. Verrone, co-directed by Lauren Trujillo and Taylor Trujillo.

BAD MEDICINE will perform on the mainstage (142 East De Vargas Street, Santa Fe, NM 87501) from August 6 - 30, 2026. Performances will be on Fridays, and Saturdays at 7:30 pm, Saturdays/Sundays at 2 pm and select Thursdays (8/6 and 8/13). Opening night is Saturday, August 8 at 7:30 pm.

Synopsis: In Bad Medicine, Native American academics Aislin and Cesar are excited to settle into their new home in Proctor, Massachusetts. Even their nosy white neighbors seem nice enough. But as Aislin becomes aware of strange occurrences surrounding her job at the Natural History Museum, she starts to wonder if there might be something insidious beneath the sleepy town. Aislin must overcome deep insecurities around her identity to uncover the town's terrifying secrets.

With Tara Moses as Aislin Alvarez, Kholan G. Studie* as Cesar Alvarez, Heather Michele Lawler* as Dawn/Nurse, Russell Reitmann as Erik, Natalie Benally as Shannon, Elise Falanga as Theresa, Justin Giehm as Butterfly, and Ali Esmeralda Marin as Dragonfly.

Features scenic design by Kevin Nelson, costume design by Lisa McWhorter, sound design by Santiago J. Chacon, lighting design by Fabian J. Garcia, props design by Krys Applegate, intimacy coordination by Zoe Burke, dramaturgy by Courtney Elkin Mohler. The stage manager is Alex Bizon with assistant stage manager Kaycee Stine and the production manager is Emme Segler.

*Denotes Member of Actors' Equity Association

Tickets range from $15 - $80 (Pay-What-You-Will sliding scale pricing August 6 and 7), American Sign Language Interpreted Performance on August 22 at 2:00 pm; $10 Rush tickets after opening night.

Click Here to Get Tickets
More on Santa Fe Playhouse
Upcoming Shows
Cabaret
Cabaret
7/2 - 7/19/2026
Bad Medicine
Bad Medicine
8/6 - 8/30/2026
Recent Articles
Review: Santa Fe Playhouse To Present CABARET
Review: Santa Fe Playhouse To Present CABARET
7/8/2026
Santa Fe Playhouse Receives Record $25K Shubert Foundation Grant, Launches Fundraising Campaign
Santa Fe Playhouse Receives Record $25K Shubert Foundation Grant, Launches Fundraising Campaign
6/3/2026
Don't Miss a Albuquerque News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Albuquerque SHOWS

Ghostbusters in Concert in Albuquerque Ghostbusters in Concert
Popejoy Hall (8/02-8/02)
An Evening of Contemporary Dance in Albuquerque An Evening of Contemporary Dance
Lensic Performing Arts Center (8/01-8/01)
Staind, Seether, Hoobastank & Hinder in Albuquerque Staind, Seether, Hoobastank & Hinder
First Financial Credit Union Amphitheater (10/14-10/14)
Hamilton (Angelica Company) in Albuquerque Hamilton (Angelica Company)
Popejoy Hall (8/31-9/12)
CLUE in Albuquerque CLUE
Adobe Theater (10/16-11/08)
THE MAN WHO CAME TO DINNER in Albuquerque THE MAN WHO CAME TO DINNER
Adobe Theater (12/04-12/20)
Bad Medicine in Albuquerque Bad Medicine
Santa Fe Playhouse (8/06-8/30)
Summer Tablao Flamenco Wednesdays in Albuquerque Summer Tablao Flamenco Wednesdays
Teatro Paraguas (6/10-8/26)
Heartstrings Presents: Madagascar - A Musical Adventure JR. in Albuquerque Heartstrings Presents: Madagascar - A Musical Adventure JR.
Heartstrings Theatre Company (7/24-7/26)
The Magic Flute in Albuquerque The Magic Flute
Santa Fe Opera (7/04-8/28)
View All Shows Add a Show

Recommended For You
Buy Tickets