Santa Fe Playhouse Announces New Leadership Model With Three Artistic Directors

Santa Fe Playhouse (SFP) announced a change to its leadership model today. The company transitions from a single artistic director to a tripartite artistic director model, bringing diverse experiences, artistic voices, and working styles. The three artistic directors are revealed to be Anna M. Hogan, Antonio Miniño, and David Stallings. Each artistic director will have core areas of responsibility, but all the major artistic decisions will be made jointly.

"Today, Santa Fe Playhouse takes a bold step forward as a company in re-envisioning the structure of our artistic leadership team. With these three skilled, passionate, and dedicated artists, we are uniquely poised to take the Playhouse to the next stage of our evolution as a company." —Shared Executive Director Colin Hovde— "This artistic leadership team brings a wide breadth of aesthetic taste, life experience, and producing acumen. I am thrilled to work with them and see where we can take this company and how we can engage and serve our beloved Santa Fe community with world-class theater."

All three creatives have past experience as artistic directors. Anna M. Hogan (she, her), a queer artist of Mexican and Irish parentage, born in Lubbock, TX, and current artistic director of the Wallace Theater, will helm Production; Antonio Miniño (they, them), a Caribbean non-binary theatre maker and former co-artistic director of Manhattan Theatre Works, will helm Casting, Literary, Marketing & PR; and David Stallings (he, they), a queer playwright, actor, College of Santa Fe alum, and former co-artistic director of Manhattan Theatre Works, will helm Operations, Education, and Engagement.

Miniño and Stallings joined the SFP staff in 2023 as associate artistic director and general manager, respectively, while Hogan was part of a national search.

Miniño's work as a director, actor, intimacy professional, and writer, has been seen in New York, Los Angeles, Cleveland, Arizona, New Mexico, Dominican Republic, Canada, Ireland, Serbia, and Italy. A native of the Dominican Republic, where they studied law at UNPHU, advertising at APEC, drama at the School of Dramatic Arts, and co-hosted/produced/directed for the award-winning television show FashionTV. They are a two-time Manhattan Theatre Club Jonathan Alper Directing Fellow, and a two-time Stage Directors and Choreographers Foundation Observer. As a publicist and marketer, they worked alongside Katie Rosin at Kampfire PR in New York. They are the founder and a creative partner at Different Translation, and former founding member, company actor and co-artistic director at Manhattan Theatre Works.

Stallings is a professional actor, playwright, and producer with years of experience as an acting coach and mentor. In 2006 David co-founded Manhattan Theatre Works and served as its artistic director for a decade. Also in Manhattan, David led a teen theater camp for several summers at the 14th Street Y where he served as director of arts and culture. David's work as an actor and playwright has been seen across the United States and internationally in Ireland, Serbia, and Italy, and has been recognized with several awards, including a New York Innovative Theatre Award.

Hogan has a vibrant career spanning diverse stages from New York to her current base in Lubbock, TX. In New York, she established herself as Associate Artistic Director of the Rising Sun Performance Company and a proud member of the League of Professional Theater Women. Anna's directorial career has garnered critical acclaim, notably earning her the Outstanding Direction award at the PCTF Awards. During her tenure as the Artistic Director of the Wallace Theater, Anna was at the forefront of its inaugural seasons with a mission to forge an artistic identity that resonates with and represents the entire community, ensuring sustainability and accessibility for all.

Alongside the SFP Board of Trustees and Executive Director Colin Hovde, they will shepherd the company's vision of becoming a local, nationally acclaimed theater by creating community on stage and off by holding space for unexpected conversations through intriguing and vital programming.

The announcement comes as SFP is getting ready to launch its 2024 programming, which begins with a Shakespeare scene study class, a benefit reading of JAMMED, written and directed by Golden Globe nominee Joan Tewkesbury (Nashville), a season sneak peek, and an ambitious repertory of Liz Duffy Adams' plays OR, and BORN WITH TEETH.

Santa Fe Playhouse (SFP) is a community-based professional theater in historic downtown Santa Fe, New Mexico, supported by an experienced staff and overseen by a local Board of Trustees. Producing out of a 99-seat historic Adobe theater, SFP presents multiple mainstage productions every year, the annual Melodrama, new work development, and Playhouse Studio, an educational program. SFP welcomes over 8,000 patrons into the theater from northern New Mexico, the greater US, and worldwide with a mission of connecting artists and audiences to engage in dialogue to examine, uplift, challenge, and heal. Santa Fe Playhouse is a proud associate member of the National New Play Network, the United States' alliance of nonprofit theaters that champions the development, production, and continued life of new plays.