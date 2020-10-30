Santa Fe-Based Teatro Paraguas and Xerb Partner to Bring Local Hispanic, Latinx and Multicultural Performances Online

Teatro Paraguas’ first virtual show on the platform will be their “Dia de los Muertos Community Celebration,” available October 28 to November 2.

Teatro Paraguas and tech-company Xerb announced this week a partnership to bring the theater's local Hispanic, Latinx and multicultural performances to the online platform.

Despite the challenges created by the current pandemic with regards to in-person gatherings, Teatro Paraguas has found ways to continue with their important work - giving a voice to the local community through theater, poetry, dance, and other mediums - using a combination of live performances via conferencing tools, and now partnering with another local organization, Xerb, to make these performances more widely accessible.

"Teatro Paraguas is very pleased to partner with Xerb," said Argos MacCallum, founding member and vice-president of Teatro Paraguas, "especially since it is based here in Santa Fe with our good friends Alejandra and Eric Streeper. Although the pandemic has closed our brick-and-mortar theatre, Xerb is the next best thing as a pathway for our theatre artists to creatively explore the amazing world of Hispanic and Latinx theatre, and to share our work with the public."

Teatro Paraguas' first virtual show on the platform will be their "Dia de los Muertos Community Celebration," available October 28 to November 2. The show includes performances from past Dia de Los Muertos celebrations like "Francisca y la Muerte," "Doña Sebastiana," and "Calaveras." Tickets to watch this online event are $10, with a free pay-what-you-can community day on November 2nd. Other performances coming to the platform in the near future are "Volver, Volver, Volver" by New Mexico playwright Leonard Madrid and "Love in the DMZ" by Julia Cameron.

"Pre-COVID, we used to love going to see performances at Teatro Paraguas. We're happy that we can help provide a way for people at home to continue supporting local theater, which needs it now more than ever," said Xerb CEO Eric Streeper.

To buy tickets to any of Teatro Paraguas' upcoming shows, including the "Dia de los Muertos Community Celebration," go to Xerb.tv/channel/teatro-paraguas

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You