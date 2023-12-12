Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Albuquerque Awards

Review: YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN at New Mexico Actors Lab

December 8th through 17th, 2023.

By: Dec. 12, 2023

POPULAR

All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024 Photo 1 All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024
Review: RENT at Musical Theatre Southwest Photo 2 Review: RENT at Musical Theatre Southwest
Previews: THE NIGHT BEFORE CHRISTMAS at Santa Fe Playhouse Photo 3 Previews: THE NIGHT BEFORE CHRISTMAS at Santa Fe Playhouse
Photos: First Look At THE NIGHT BEFORE CHRISTMAS At Santa Fe Playhouse Photo 4 Photos: First Look At THE NIGHT BEFORE CHRISTMAS At Santa Fe Playhouse

Review: YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN at New Mexico Actors Lab

Already racking your brain with what to do with the kids this weekend? Why not go see You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown? Playing at the NM Actors Lab through Sunday, this is the inaugural production by Family Theatre of Santa Fe.

Set in the land of Charles Schulz’ Peanuts, the show is a series of songs and vignettes based on the original comic strip. The six person cast consists of Charlie Brown(Riley Samuel Merritt), Linus (Miles Blitch), Lucy (Ali Esmeralda Marin), Snoopy (Hannah Machado), Schroeder (Nicholas Laemmer) and Sally (Anna Balsamo). The show has its moments, and is definitely family-friendly. The score is sweet and the songs, for the most part, are funny and uplifting.

The performers did well with musical cues from an invisible music director on keyboard (Will Varner) – a feat that is very hard to pull off. The sound balance between the keyboard and the singers was quite good as well.

The cast was vocally strong, although there could have been more energy throughout, especially during act two (full disclosure, we saw the show on the last day of the first weekend, so perhaps fatigue was setting in).

Standout performances included Hannah Machado as Snoopy – her expressive face and mannerisms truly captured the pure id that Snoopy brings to the show. Marin as Lucy and Merritt as Charlie Brown helped keep the flow of the piece.

The minimal set was smart for the space, but some of the staging was odd – for example, why did so many singers turn their backs to the audience during numbers? With a ¾ seating arrangement, this was distracting. Having Schroeder’s piano with his back to the majority of seats was another example of an odd choice. Also, more attention could be paid to the lighting – there were many scenes when actors were in partial spot or no spot at all, and the scenes with Snoopy on top of his very large doghouse were dimly lit above the space.

This is a new company, and this initial effort bodes well for the future. The choice to cast adults in shows geared towards kids is a niche not being met in Santa Fe; hopefully families will take advantage of this new addition to the theater scene.

A couple suggestions moving forward: a family rate for tickets would be helpful for those purchasing for two adults and multiple child tickets; the cost could be prohibitive for many Santa Fe working parents. Next, if using the Actors Lab space, having a hold until the opening number is completed would be smart – we witnessed a couple of near collisions between cast and late people. In addition, the door to the theater should be masked/curtained in some way if people are going in and out – a blast of light from the lobby interrupted the action on more than one occasion.

As stated before, this is a promising first effort for this fledgling company. Come give Family Theatre of Santa Fe some love this weekend – Santa Fe can always use more performances and more musical theater!


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Albuquerque

1
MY FAIR LADY Comes to Popejoy Hall in March Photo
MY FAIR LADY Comes to Popejoy Hall in March

Popejoy Presents Broadway in New Mexico is pleased to announce that the Lincoln Center Theater’s critically acclaimed production of Lerner & Loewe’s MY FAIR LADY is coming to Albuquerque March 21 – March 24, 2024 for six performances at Popejoy Hall.

2
BEETLEJUICE Comes to Popejoy Hall in May Photo
BEETLEJUICE Comes to Popejoy Hall in May

It’s showtime! Popejoy Presents Broadway in New Mexico announced today that single tickets for the North American Tour of BEETLEJUICE, the edgy and irreverent Broadway smash hit musical comedy, will go on sale Friday December 15, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. 

3
BroadwayWorld Albuquerque Awards; NEXT TO NORMAL, THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG, The Vortex The Photo
BroadwayWorld Albuquerque Awards; NEXT TO NORMAL, THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG, The Vortex Theatre & More Lead!

It's the final 3 weeks and we have the latest standings as of Monday, December 11th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Albuquerque Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

4
Review: RENT at Musical Theatre Southwest Photo
Review: RENT at Musical Theatre Southwest

Just in time for the holidays, my favorite Christmas musical debuts in Albuquerque. Now, technically it’s not a “Christmas” show, but there’s enough references to holidays, family, cheer and community to make it a holiday show. Musical Theatre Southwest takes on the beloved and iconic show this month; if you miss it, you will most certainly have regrets.

From This Author - Jackie Camborde

Jackie Camborde, Santa Fe, NM: Jackie has spent the majority of her career in the arts, mostly in fundraising and marketing. She is Director of Development for El Rancho de las Golondrinas, New Mexico... Jackie Camborde">(read more about this author)

Review: RENT at Musical Theatre SouthwestReview: RENT at Musical Theatre Southwest
Previews: THE NIGHT BEFORE CHRISTMAS at Santa Fe PlayhousePreviews: THE NIGHT BEFORE CHRISTMAS at Santa Fe Playhouse
Previews: A GRAND NIGHT FOR SINGING at Tri-M Productions, St. Francis AuditoriumPreviews: A GRAND NIGHT FOR SINGING at Tri-M Productions, St. Francis Auditorium
Review: ON CLOVER ROAD at Santa Fe PlayhouseReview: ON CLOVER ROAD at Santa Fe Playhouse

Videos

Patrick Olson Unpacks Life's Mysteries in EMERGENCE Video
Patrick Olson Unpacks Life's Mysteries in EMERGENCE
Interview: THE COLOR PURPLE Director Breaks Down Fantasia's 'I'm Here' Video
Interview: THE COLOR PURPLE Director Breaks Down Fantasia's 'I'm Here'
Stars Walk the Red Carpet for Opening Night of HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Video
Stars Walk the Red Carpet for Opening Night of HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO
View all Videos

Albuquerque SHOWS
The Aunties: Women of the White Shell Water Place in Albuquerque The Aunties: Women of the White Shell Water Place
Lensic Performing Arts Center (1/24-1/24)
MISS BENNET: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY in Albuquerque MISS BENNET: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY
Adobe Theater (12/01-12/24)
THE ODD COUPLE (FEMALE VERSION) in Albuquerque THE ODD COUPLE (FEMALE VERSION)
Adobe Theater (3/01-3/24)
NEW YEAR'S EVE CABARET - fundraiser in Albuquerque NEW YEAR'S EVE CABARET - fundraiser
Adobe Theater (12/31-12/31)
My Fair Lady (Non-Equity) in Albuquerque My Fair Lady (Non-Equity)
Popejoy Hall (3/21-3/24)
The Night Before Christmas in Albuquerque The Night Before Christmas
Santa Fe Playhouse (11/30-12/23)
Beetlejuice in Albuquerque Beetlejuice
Popejoy Hall (5/08-5/12)
The Wickhams: Christmas at Pemberley in Albuquerque The Wickhams: Christmas at Pemberley
The Vortex Theatre (12/01-12/17)
VANYA & SONYA & MASHA & SPIKE in Albuquerque VANYA & SONYA & MASHA & SPIKE
Adobe Theater (4/19-5/12)
THE MOUNTAINTOP in Albuquerque THE MOUNTAINTOP
Adobe Theater (1/19-2/11)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You