Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Albuquerque Awards

Previews: A GRAND NIGHT FOR SINGING at Tri-M Productions, St. Francis Auditorium

A grand night out!

By: Nov. 08, 2023

POPULAR

Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
Photos & Video: Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 National Tour Photo 2 Photos & Video: Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour
Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 3 Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Albuquerque Awards Photo 4 Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Albuquerque Awards

Previews: A GRAND NIGHT FOR SINGING at Tri-M Productions, St. Francis Auditorium

Rodgers & Hammerstein’s A GRAND NIGHT FOR SINGING

Tri-M Productions

November 9-12, St. Francis Auditorium, Santa Fe, NM

There’s a nip in the air and it’s getting dark at 5PM – it’s the perfect time to go see a show!  This weekend, you can check out A GRAND NIGHT FOR SINGING, a lovely song cycle comprised of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s greatest hits and hidden gems.

Directed by company co-founder Marilyn Barnes, the cast of 5 principal (Travis Bregier, Caiti Lord, Isabel Madley, Melissa Reidel and Bear Schacht) and 4 ensemble singers (Marina Heaney, Ali Esmeralda Marin, Riley Samuel Merritt and Jeremiah Vigil) trade duets, solos, trios and full company numbers to make for a charming, old-fashioned feeling show. Vocals are strong throughout and the orchestra, led by Music Director Kathlene Ritch, are delightful to hear – it’s refreshing to hear a local show with a live band, as so many are tracked these days.

If you are a fan of the Great American Songbook - Rodgers & Hammerstein classics from South Pacific, Carousel, Oklahoma, The King & I and more - this is the show for you this weekend.

Reserve your tickets now at Click Here

A GRAND NIGHT FOR SINGING runs November 9th,10th,  and 11th at 7pm and November 12th at 2pm.




RELATED STORIES - Albuquerque

1
DRUMLine LIVE! Holiday Spectacular Comes to Popejoy Hall in December Photo
DRUMLine LIVE! Holiday Spectacular Comes to Popejoy Hall in December

DRUMLine LIVE! Holiday Spectacular brightens the stage at Popejoy Hall on December 17, 2023 at 3:00pm. This joyful performance combines the sounds of gospel, jazz, soul, and Motown with a hip-hop beat to create a dynamic and festive experience in the style of a Historic Black College and University (HBCU) marching band.

2
Abiquiu Poets Oro Benson and Zach Hively Read at Teatro Paraguas Photo
Abiquiu Poets Oro Benson and Zach Hively Read at Teatro Paraguas

Abiquiu Poets Oro Benson and Zach Hively will be reading their poetry at Teatro Paraguas on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 5:00 p.m.

3
Wayne Lee and David Meischen Poetry Reading Rescheduled at Teatro Paraguas Photo
Wayne Lee and David Meischen Poetry Reading Rescheduled at Teatro Paraguas

As part of the ongoing Poetry at Paraguas series, Wayne Lee and David Meischen will read poetry on Sunday November 26, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. at Teatro Paraguas.  The original reading on Sunday, October 29, 2023 was cancelled due to illness.

4
Compania Chuscales Y Mina Fajardo to Present Holiday Flamenco 2023 At Teatro Paraguas Photo
Compania Chuscales Y Mina Fajardo to Present Holiday Flamenco 2023 At Teatro Paraguas

Compania Chuscales y Mina Fajardo present Holiday Flamenco 2023 at Teatro Paraguas. A Flamenco Celebration featuring internationally recognized flamenco guitarist Chuscales and dancer/singer-songwriter Mina Fajardo. Don't miss this exciting extravaganza!

From This Author - Jackie Camborde

Jackie Camborde, Santa Fe, NM: Jackie has spent the majority of her career in the arts, mostly in fundraising and marketing. She is Director of Development for El Rancho de las Golondrinas, New Mexico... Jackie Camborde">(read more about this author)

Review: ON CLOVER ROAD at Santa Fe PlayhouseReview: ON CLOVER ROAD at Santa Fe Playhouse
Review: NEXT TO NORMAL at Musical Theatre SouthwestReview: NEXT TO NORMAL at Musical Theatre Southwest
Review: SEASCAPE at NM Actors LabReview: SEASCAPE at NM Actors Lab
Review: A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER at Santa Fe PlayhouseReview: A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER at Santa Fe Playhouse

Videos

BOOP the Musical Cast & Creative Meet the Press Video
BOOP the Musical Cast & Creative Meet the Press
Listen: Hear Christopher Plummer & Julie Andrews' Original 'Something Good' Vocals Video
Listen: Hear Christopher Plummer & Julie Andrews' Original 'Something Good' Vocals
See Hannah Waddingham's Christmas Special Trailer With Leslie Odom Jr. Video
See Hannah Waddingham's Christmas Special Trailer With Leslie Odom Jr.
View all Videos

Albuquerque SHOWS
The Wickhams: Christmas at Pemberley in Albuquerque The Wickhams: Christmas at Pemberley
The Vortex Theatre (12/01-12/17)
The Aunties: Women of the White Shell Water Place in Albuquerque The Aunties: Women of the White Shell Water Place
Lensic Performing Arts Center (1/24-1/24)
A Grand Night for Singing/Rodgers & Hammerstein in Albuquerque A Grand Night for Singing/Rodgers & Hammerstein
Tri-M (Millennial Music Makers) Productions (11/09-11/12)
MISS BENNET: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY in Albuquerque MISS BENNET: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY
Adobe Theater (12/01-12/24)
Hadestown in Albuquerque Hadestown
Popejoy Hall (12/06-12/10)
Hazardous Materials in Albuquerque Hazardous Materials
The Vortex Theatre (11/03-11/19)
LOVE AND INFORMATION in Albuquerque LOVE AND INFORMATION
West End Productions (11/09-11/19)
Beetlejuice in Albuquerque Beetlejuice
Popejoy Hall (5/08-5/12)
The Night Before Christmas in Albuquerque The Night Before Christmas
Santa Fe Playhouse (11/30-12/23)
Secret Byrd in Albuquerque Secret Byrd
Santa Fe Scottish Rite (11/14-11/15)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You