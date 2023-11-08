Previews: A GRAND NIGHT FOR SINGING at Tri-M Productions, St. Francis Auditorium

A grand night out!
Rodgers & Hammerstein’s A GRAND NIGHT FOR SINGING
Tri-M Productions
November 9-12, St. Francis Auditorium, Santa Fe, NM
There’s a nip in the air and it’s getting dark at 5PM – it’s the perfect time to go see a show! This weekend, you can check out A GRAND NIGHT FOR SINGING, a lovely song cycle comprised of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s greatest hits and hidden gems.
Directed by company co-founder Marilyn Barnes, the cast of 5 principal (Travis Bregier, Caiti Lord, Isabel Madley, Melissa Reidel and Bear Schacht) and 4 ensemble singers (Marina Heaney, Ali Esmeralda Marin, Riley Samuel Merritt and Jeremiah Vigil) trade duets, solos, trios and full company numbers to make for a charming, old-fashioned feeling show. Vocals are strong throughout and the orchestra, led by Music Director Kathlene Ritch, are delightful to hear – it’s refreshing to hear a local show with a live band, as so many are tracked these days.
If you are a fan of the Great American Songbook - Rodgers & Hammerstein classics from South Pacific, Carousel, Oklahoma, The King & I and more - this is the show for you this weekend.
Reserve your tickets now at Click Here
A GRAND NIGHT FOR SINGING runs November 9th,10th, and 11th at 7pm and November 12th at 2pm.
