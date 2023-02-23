Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Get A First Look Inside THE BABY MONITOR Rehearsals At Santa Fe Playhouse

THE BABY MONITOR performs March 2 through April 1 at the Santa Fe Playhouse.

Feb. 23, 2023  

David Stallings' THE BABY MONITOR at the Santa Fe Playhouse, a new play about race, class, and queer parenting in America featuring Laura Gómez of Orange is the New Black, has released behind-the-scenes rehearsal images. THE BABY MONITOR performs March 2 through April 1 at the Santa Fe Playhouse on 142 East De Vargas Street in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

Check out the rehearsal photos below.

The production is directed by Executive Director Colin Hovde.

The cast includes Iñupiaq actor Aaluk Edwardson as Shelly, Dominican SAG award winner Laura Gómez (Orange Is the New Black) as Soledad, Patrick Janssen as Josh, Dominican actor Antonio Miniño* (SFP's Everybody) as Phillip, Alexandra Renzo (SFP's The Effect) as Claire, and David Stallings* (SPF's Everybody) as Damon.

Featuring scenic design by James W. Johnson, lighting design by Annie Liu, costume design by Erica Frank, sound design by Gregory J. Fields, props design by Jocelyn Causey, intimacy choreography by Zoe Burke, and stage management by Harirai Khalsa. Rounding up the company is Cristina Vigil, understudy for the role of Soledad.

Photo Credit: Lynn Roylance

Alexandra Renzo and Laura Gomez
Alexandra Renzo and Laura Gomez

Laura Gomez
Laura Gomez

Laura Gomez and Alexandra Renzo
Laura Gomez and Alexandra Renzo

Laura Gomez and Antonio Mini o
Laura Gomez and Antonio Mini o

Patrick Janssen and Alexandra Renzo
Patrick Janssen and Alexandra Renzo

David Stallings and Antonio Mini o
David Stallings and Antonio Mini o

Laura Gomez, Alexandra Renzo, and Patrick Janssen
Laura Gomez, Alexandra Renzo, and Patrick Janssen

David Stallings, Laura Gomez, and Antonio Mini o
David Stallings, Laura Gomez, and Antonio Mini o

Alexandra Renzo and David Stallings
Alexandra Renzo and David Stallings

Aaluk Edwardson and David Stallings
Aaluk Edwardson and David Stallings

Patrick Janssen, Alexandra Renzo, Antonio Mini o, and David Stallings
Patrick Janssen, Alexandra Renzo, Antonio Mini o, and David Stallings

Patrick Janssen and Alexandra Renzo
Patrick Janssen and Alexandra Renzo



