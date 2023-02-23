Photos: Get A First Look Inside THE BABY MONITOR Rehearsals At Santa Fe Playhouse

David Stallings' THE BABY MONITOR at the Santa Fe Playhouse, a new play about race, class, and queer parenting in America featuring Laura Gómez of Orange is the New Black, has released behind-the-scenes rehearsal images. THE BABY MONITOR performs March 2 through April 1 at the Santa Fe Playhouse on 142 East De Vargas Street in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

Check out the rehearsal photos below.

The production is directed by Executive Director Colin Hovde.

The cast includes Iñupiaq actor Aaluk Edwardson as Shelly, Dominican SAG award winner Laura Gómez (Orange Is the New Black) as Soledad, Patrick Janssen as Josh, Dominican actor Antonio Miniño* (SFP's Everybody) as Phillip, Alexandra Renzo (SFP's The Effect) as Claire, and David Stallings* (SPF's Everybody) as Damon.

Featuring scenic design by James W. Johnson, lighting design by Annie Liu, costume design by Erica Frank, sound design by Gregory J. Fields, props design by Jocelyn Causey, intimacy choreography by Zoe Burke, and stage management by Harirai Khalsa. Rounding up the company is Cristina Vigil, understudy for the role of Soledad.