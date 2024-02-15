Photos: OR, AND BORN WITH TEETH Begins Rehearsals At Santa Fe Playhouse

Santa Fe Playhouse (SFP) began rehearsals last week for Or, and Born With Teeth, two historical plays with contemporary sensibilities by acclaimed playwright Liz Duffy Adams, directed by Zoe Burke and Antonio Miniño, respectively. See photos from the first day in the rehearsal room below.

Or,, directed by Zoe Burke, is set against a background of a long, drawn-out war and a counter-culture of free love, cross-dressing, and pastoral lyricism; the 1660s look a lot like the 1960s in this neo-Restoration comedy about the life of Aphra Behn, poet, spy, and first professional female playwright. Starring Breshaun-Birene Joyner as Aphra Behn, Patrick Janssen as Charles II et al., and Chloe Carson as Nell Gwynne et al.

Born With Teeth, directed by Antonio Miniño, is set against the backdrop of an aging ruler, an oppressive police state, and a restless, polarized people seething with paranoia: it’s a dangerous time for poets. Two of them—the marvelous Kit Marlowe and up-and-comer Will Shakespeare—meet in the back room of a pub to collaborate on a history play cycle, navigate the perils of art under a totalitarian regime, and flirt like men with everything to lose. One of them may well be the death of the other. Starring David Stallings as Will Shakespeare and Marc Sinoway as Kit Marlowe.

Both shows feature scenic design by James W. Johnson, lighting design by Kolby Clarke, costume design by Lisa Reneé Jordan, sound design by Jorge Olivo, props design by Emily Rankin. The intimacy director and dialect coach is Adi Cabral (Utah Shakespeare, Edinburgh Fringe Festival). Rounding up the team is Allison Goetzman as stage manager for Or, and Harirai Khalsa as stage manager for Born With Teeth.

Or, and Born With Teeth will rotate performances between March 6 and March 31 on the mainstage (142 East De Vargas Street, Santa Fe, NM 87501), Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays at 7:30 pm; Saturdays at 2 pm and 7:30 pm; and Sundays at 2 pm.

Tickets range from $15 - $60 (Pay-What-You-Will sliding scale pricing March 6 (Or,) and March 7 (Born With Teeth); $5 Rush tickets after opening night), and can be purchased by calling 505-988-4262, visiting santafeplayhouse.org, or in-person one-hour before showtime.