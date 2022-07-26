PAVLO Brings Mediterranean Guitar to Spencer This Week

Complex instrumentals of fiery and provocative rhythms make Pavlo's Mediterranean music utterly unique in the world of contemporary guitar. The compositions speak volumes about his creative inspirations and cultural experience: the romantic lands of Greece, where his ancestors studied the ethos of musical harmonics and consonance - and where his own Greek papa implored him time and a gain to "have the courage to do what you love, and the drive to do it well."

This inspirational advice has served Pavlo well. Over the span of his 25-year career, the internationally renowned, award-winning recording artist has has won numerous awards and Juno nominations for his recordings, songwriting, live performances and his four PBS TV specials. Along the way he has performed for royalty like Prince Charles, and has worked and toured with renowned artists such as José Feliciano, Jon Secada, Olivia Newton-John and The Tenors. He's released 15 albums of his own music, plus two collaborative projects, including Guitarradas with Remigio Pereira of The Tenors, and Trifecta with fellow guitar masters Rik Emmett and Oscar Lopez. Pavlo returns to the Spencer after filming his PBS TV concert special "Live in Santorini, Greece," eagerly sharing uplifting compositions of Mediterranean guitar with his world class band. Opa! ("Hurray!")

Spencer Theater is a world-class performance hall located in the Sacramento Mountain settlement of Alto, about 12 miles north of downtown Ruidoso. Unique architecture, outstanding acoustics, intimate seating, and excellent artistry are the Spencer's celebrated features. The elegant, award-winning hall, which first raised its curtains in 1997, seats 514, with no seats farther than 67 feet from the 4,770 square-foot stage. From its gleaming white exterior to the crystal lobby, the building itself is a work of art. Free public tours are offered at 10 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays throughout the year.