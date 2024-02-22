MY FAIR LADY Comes To Popejoy Hall In March

Complete cast for the upcoming 2023-24 production of Lincoln Center's MY FAIR LADY has been announced.

The tour welcomes Anette Barrios-Torres as Eliza Doolittle with returning cast including Jonathan Grunert as Professor Henry Higgins, John Adkison as Colonel Pickering, Nathan Haltiwanger as Freddy Eynsford-Hill, Michael Hegarty as Alfred P. Doolittle, and Becky Saunders as Mrs. Higgins. Maeghin Mueller takes over the role of Mrs. Pearce, and Christopher Isolano joins the company as Zoltan Karpathy.

MY FAIR LADY will perform for six performances at Popejoy Hall March 21-24. Tickets are available at the UNM Bookstore Ticketing Office, online at popejoypresents.com, or by calling 505-277-4569 Monday – Friday 9:00 am - 5:00 pm. Group orders of ten (10) or more may be placed by emailing groups@popejoypresents.com.

The production's ensemble will feature Lauren Emily Alagna, Nick Berke, Evan Bertram, Timothy Scott Brausch, Nicholas Carroll, Shannon Conboy, Ryaan Farhadi, Andrew Fehrenbacher, Kelly Gleason, Jackson Hurt, Michelle Lemon, Derek Luscutoff, Ashton Norris, Jessica Ordaz, Kumari Small, Charlie Tingen, Gill Vaughn-Spencer, John Viso, Gerri Weagraff and Mary Beth Webber.

Lincoln Center Theater's production of Lerner & Loewe's MY FAIR LADY is the winner of 5 Outer Critics Circle Awards including Best Revival of a Musical and was nominated for 10 Tony AwardsⓇ including Best Musical Revival, 5 Drama Desk Awards including Best Musical Revival and 3 Drama League Awards including Best Musical Revival.

Adapted from George Bernard Shaw's play and Gabriel Pascal's motion picture Pygmalion, MY FAIR LADY, with a book and lyrics by Alan Jay Lerner and music by Frederick Loewe, premiered on Broadway on March 15th, 1956. The legendary original production won 6 Tony AwardsⓇ including Best Musical and ran for 2,717 performances making it, at the time, the longest-running musical in Broadway history.

Boasting a score that contains such now-classic songs as “I Could Have Danced All Night,” “Get Me to the Church on Time,” “Wouldn't It Be Loverly,” “On the Street Where You Live,” “The Rain in Spain,” and “I've Grown Accustomed to Her Face”.

The tour of Lincoln Center Theater's production of Lerner & Loewe's MY FAIR LADY directed by Bartlett Sher with tour direction by Samantha Saltzman features original choreography by Christopher Gattelli with tour choreography by Jim Cooney, and has sets by Michael Yeargan, costumes by Catherine Zuber, lighting by Donald Holder and sound by Marc Salzberg and Beth Lake. Music Supervision is by Ted Sperling, featuring MY FAIR LADY's original musical arrangements by Robert Russell Bennett and Phil Lang, and dance arrangements by Trude Rittman.

Tour orchestrations are by Josh Clayton and Larry Blank and music direction is by David Andrews Rogers. Casting by Binder Casting. The stage management team is led by production stage manager Rebecca Radziejeski, alongside assistant stage manager Zoe Steenwyk. James A. Woodard serves as company manager, alongside assistant company manager Abi Steinberg.

The North American tour of Lincoln Center Theater's production of Lerner & Loewe's MY FAIR LADY is produced by Crossroads Live North America.

www.MyFairLadyonTour.com

About Popejoy Hall

Popejoy Hall is the premier performing arts center in New Mexico. Seating up to 1985 patrons, Popejoy is the largest multi-purpose venue in the state. Following a major renovation in 1996, Popejoy hosts touring Broadway shows, symphony concerts, musical soloists and artists of international caliber, world-renowned ballet, and modern dance companies, and noted speakers from a broad spectrum of disciplines.

About Broadway Across America

Broadway Across America (BAA) is part of the John Gore Organization family of companies, which includes Broadway.com, The Broadway Channel, BroadwayBox.com , Group Sales Box Office and Broadway Brands. Led by 20-time Tony-winning theater producer John Gore (Owner & CEO), BAA is the foremost presenter of first-class touring productions in North America, operating in 48 markets with over 400,000 subscribers. Presentations include Disney's The Lion King, Wicked, The Book of Mormon and Hamilton. Current and past productions include Ain't Too Proud, Beautiful, Cats, Chicago, Dear Evan Hansen, Mean Girls, Moulin Rouge! and To Kill A Mockingbird.

For the most current safety information visit popejoypresents.com/safety.