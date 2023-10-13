Julesworks Follies To Host End of Monthly #33 Warp Up Recap, October 30

The Folly of the Julesworks Posse carries on with the End of Monthly Warp Up Showcase livestream for July via the Julesworks Follies YouTube Channel on Monday October 30th at 5pm.

Are y'all rrrrrrready to rrrrrrrrrrock cuz Julesworks has rock spock spooks treats gems treasures music art soul and more!

Variety Modern Day Vaudeville? Live or Virtual! Chat! Connection!… a little of a lot each month. The digital virtual online version of our true variety show airs as a free livestream showcase at the end of each month.

Join in on our YouTube Channel to see a plethora of talents sharing an array of pieces in a medley of formats including performance bits, music, mono or rant a logues, poetry, puppets often and much more plus a rather lively chat with streamers from all around the world. JW's mission remains to be as all inclusive and open as possible to all.

Those who cannot join live can watch any time after it airs. This includes the monthly show, any special pop ups, updates…etc.

Julesworks Follies End of Monthly #33 Warp Up Recap on

Monday October 30th at 5pm MST via the Julesworks Follies YouTube Channel.