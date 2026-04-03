GHOSTBUSTERS IN CONCERT to Play Popejoy Hall This October

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GHOSTBUSTERS IN CONCERT is coming to Popejoy Hall on Friday, October 2, 2026 at 7:30pm. Audiences can experience the original 1984 Ghostbusters film—written by Dan Aykroyd and Harold Ramis and directed by Ivan Reitman—projected on a massive HD screen while a live orchestra performs the iconic score and soundtrack in sync with the film.

Peter M. Bernstein, son of Academy Award-winning composer Elmer Bernstein and an orchestrator on the original film, joins Schirmer Theatrical’s creative team in reconstructing the score for this live performance.

Since its premiere in October 2018, Ghostbusters in Concert has been performed in dozens of cities worldwide, with previous presentations at venues including London’s Royal Albert Hall, Wolf Trap with the National Symphony Orchestra, and the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra.

In addition to standard tickets, the production will offer a limited number of VIP packages in partnership with Please & Thank You, featuring pre-show replica memorabilia experiences, exclusive merchandise, and more. Tickets, priced from $34 to $92, are on sale now.