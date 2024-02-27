EMPOWERING ECHOES At Popejoy Hall Pays Tribute to Trailblazing Women of Country

Three iconic women revolutionized Country music, changing the industry for the better, and blazing trails for future generations of female artists. Trailblazing Women of Country: A Tribute to Patsy, Loretta, and Dolly arrives at Popejoy Hall March 29, 2024, at 7:30pm. Through their voices and artistry, they proved that women can be at once beautiful and strong, vulnerable, and powerful.

Cline, Lynn, and Parton each used the rich storytelling tradition of country music to express their unmistakably female perspectives on issues ranging from romantic love to societal expectations. Patsy Cline's music touched on the complexities of women's emotions, speaking to moments of heartbreak and uncertainty. Loretta Lynn focused on themes of self-respect and female autonomy throughout her six-decade music career. Dolly Parton spoke to finding success while never forgetting your roots nor the people who encouraged you along the way. This performance entertains and inspires audiences by exploring a pivotal era in the Nation's music industry.

Leading this powerhouse performance are two women who are also making their mark in country music: Miko Marks, CMT's 2022, "Next Woman of Country"; and Nashville based singer, Kristina Train. They are supported on stage by a 5-member all-female band.

Both Marks and Train have experienced the highs and lows of the music industry. After a 13-year hiatus, Miko Marks released her third album, “Our Country,” on an independent label. It earned significant praise and re-opened doors for her re-entry into country music. In 2022, Miko released her widely anticipated album “Feel Like Going Home” and made her Grand Ole Opry debut on the same day. The album landed on several year-end "best-of" lists including Rolling Stone, NPR, Paper, Garden & Gun, among others. Marks shares, “to go on tour with Trailblazing Women of Country is a childhood reimagined. I used to sit at my grandmother's house while she played records and I remember being drawn to these three women for their unique strengths. The life stories and their music. They are inspirations and I'm honored to pay tribute to these icons of music.”

Kristina Train remarks, “this program and lineup are truly what dreams are made of. Keep in mind, when we think of the mainspring of country music, we're immediately referencing a Holy Trinity (or Trinitie) here. Dolly, Loretta, and Patsy; we're on a first name basis with these icons of country music and archetypes of the feminine. They bestowed on me an education in country music and as a young girl, they helped me dream up what it might feel like to be a fully-grown woman.” Originally from Savannah Georgia, Train now splits her time between the US and the UK. Her debut album premiered on Blue Note Records, and she has toured the world as a feature vocalist and violinist in Herbie Hancock's band, as well as performed at the Nobel Peace Prize Concert hosted by Denzel Washington and Anne Hathaway.

These two modern women channel the legacies of Patsy Cline, Loretta Lynn, and Dolly Parton with energy and honor.

Tickets

Tickets for Trailblazing Women of Country: A Tribute to Patsy, Loretta, and Dolly are on sale for $69, $55, $45, and $25. Tickets may be purchased online at popejoypresents.com. Tickets are also available to purchase in person at the UNM Ticket Offices located at the UNM Bookstore or by calling (505) 277-4569. For more information on the 2023-2024 Popejoy Presents season, visit popejoypresents.com.

