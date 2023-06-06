Donald Levering And Kim Parko Read Poetry At Teatro Paraguas, June 25

By: Jun. 06, 2023

Poets Donald Levering and Kim Parko will read at Teatro Paraguas on Sunday, June 25, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. as part of the ongoing Poetry at Paraguas series.

Former NEA Fellow Donald Levering was born in Kansas City and grew up there and in New York. Among his recent honors are the Carve Poetry Contest Winner, the Tor House Robinson Jeffers Prize, and the Literal Latté Prize. His 16th poetry book, Breaking Down Familiar, won the 2023 New Mexico Press Women Creative Verse contest. Garrison Keillor featured his work in a “Writer's Almanac” podcast. Levering's poems have appeared in Beloit Poetry Journal, Bloomsbury Review, Commonweal, Hiram Review, Hollins Critic, Hunger Mountain, Notre Dame Review, Poet & Critic, Poet Lore, Southern Poetry Review, and Valparaiso. He lives in Santa Fe, where he volunteers as a US citizenship tutor and with Kitchen Angels. 

Kim Parko is home to a wilderness of the unseen and is at home in the same. She is the author of The Grotesque Child (Co-winner 2015 Tarpaulin Sky Press Book Prize) and Cure All (Caketrain Press, 2010). Her recent poetry and fiction have appeared or are forthcoming in Denver Quarterly, Boston Review (2018 Poetry Prize), Terrain.org, Black Warrior Review, DIAGRAM, Salt Hill, POETRY, The Fabulist, the PoetryNow podcast, and another to be announced. She holds a BFA from the Savannah College of Art and Design and an MFA from the Bennington College Writing Seminars. She is the Department Chair and professor in the undergraduate Creative Writing Program at the Institute of American Indian Arts. 




