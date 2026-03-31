Dance Theatre Of Harlem To Perform At Popejoy Hall In Albuquerque

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Popejoy Hall will present Dance Theatre of Harlem in a one-night engagement in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The performance is scheduled for May 2 at 7:30 p.m.

The program will feature a selection of works from the company’s repertory, including Donizetti Variations by George Balanchine, Higher Ground by Robert Garland, set to music by Stevie Wonder, and New Bach, a work blending neoclassical and contemporary styles. The evening reflects the company’s approach to combining classical ballet traditions with contemporary choreography.

Dance Theatre of Harlem, now in its sixth decade, continues its mission of expanding access to ballet while presenting work that reflects a range of artistic influences. Founded in 1969 by Arthur Mitchell and Karel Shook, the organization includes a touring company, a school, and community engagement programs.

Under the artistic direction of Robert Garland, the company maintains a repertory that spans classical, neoclassical, and modern works. The upcoming performance highlights that range through a program designed to showcase both technical precision and stylistic diversity.

Ticketing Information

The performance will take place at Popejoy Hall. Tickets range from $29.50 to $89.50 and are available at popejoypresents.com, by calling (505) 277-4569, or in person at UNM Ticket Offices.