Complexions Contemporary Ballet Reschedules Performance at Popejoy Hall

Due to a change in their touring schedule, the performance by Complexions Contemporary Ballet at Popejoy Hall has been rescheduled to Friday, April 4, 2025 at 7:30pm.

No action is required by Popejoy Presents patrons with tickets to this performance, unless they wish to exchange or refund their tickets. Patrons with printed Complexions Contemporary Ballet tickets will receive new tickets in the mail before March 30, 2024. Mobile tickets have already been updated with the new performance date.

Complexions Contemporary Ballet was founded in 1994 by master choreographer Dwight Rhoden and Desmond Richardson. Today the company is one of the most recognized, diverse, inclusive, and respected groups in the world. Complexions took a revolutionary approach to the dance world. They began reinventing certain styles of dance with a groundbreaking mix of methods and creative innovation. The group aims to bring unity to the dance world, remove boundaries, and create a continually evolving dance form that reflects the movement of our world, and its constituent cultures, as an interrelated whole.

Performance Schedule

Original Date → New Date

Friday, May 17, 2024, 7:30pm → Friday April 4, 2025, 7:30pm

For updates and additional information, please visit popejoypresents.com.