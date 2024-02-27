Compania Chuscales & Mina Fajardo Present FLAMENCO FIESTA 2024: GUITAR AND TREE

Compania Chuscales & Mina Fajardo will bring their unique flamenco experience once again to Teatro Paraguas with Flamenco Fiesta 2024, and a special concert entitled Guitar and Tree.

Guitarist Chuscales, who grew up in the gypsy caves of Sacromonte in Spain imbibing the duende of flamenco, explains the inspiration for the concert: "Recently, we have had so many wildfires worldwide. We want to emphasize through my guitar and Mina's choreography how important trees are for all of us . . ."

According to Mina, flamenco is like a tree, with many branches or Palos (forms) such as Soleares, Seguiriyas, Fandangos, Tangos, and Tonas.

Creating a guitar out of a tree requires many steps and much patience. Similarly, Mina and Chuscales have performed and taught for many decades nationally and internationally, refining their approach to flamenco with original ensemble choreography inspired by particular themes or events. Compania has performed regularly at Teatro Paraguas for the last 11 years.

Joining Mina and Chuscales is guest singer and flamenco legend Roberto Zamora as the dream voice of the tree, guest dancer Fabian Sisneros (Opening night only) and Compania dancers Monze Diaz, Lacey Romero, Katherine Pavuk, Micah Birdshire, Estrella Yıldız, Allison Hoyman, Jenna Espinoza, Dani Mouw, Alandra Lopez, Angelique Cordova, and Paz Asquith as the tree in many manifestations.

Tickets

Performances take place at Teatro Paraguas (3205 Calle Marie, Santa Fe) Thursday, May 23 at 7:00 p.m., Saturday, May 25 at 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m., and Sunday, May 26 at 2:00 p.m. Tickets are $28 general admission, and $25 for students and seniors, and may be purchased online at teatro-paraguas.ticketleap.com/guitar-and-tree/ . Tickets may also be reserved at 505-424-1601 and purchased at the door.