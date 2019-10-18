BWW Review: JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR at Popejoy Hall

The 50th anniversary tour of Jesus Christ Superstar updates the much-loved Andrew Lloyd Webber musical and modernizes it in a way that makes it more accessible and enjoyable to today's audiences. The musical, which debuted on Broadway in 1971, has reached a world-wide audience since then, with performances in Australia, Europe, and the West End. There have been several filmed versions of the production as well, including the 1973 movie starring Ted Neeley, as well as a more modern retelling of the rock opera in 2000 starring Glenn Carter. Finally, on Easter Sunday, NBC aired a live version of the production starring John Legend as Jesus. The longevity of the musical, as well as the various adaptations that have been made, show just how beloved the show has been for decades.

With the 50th anniversary tour, multiple changes were made in order to help establish a new audience for the show along with those individuals who were already fans of the production. While most of the changes only help to enhance the story, some of them fall a little flat. The use of stand mics brings a sense of disconnect between the characters at times, particularly during highly emotional scenes such as Jesus and Judas' confrontation during the Last supper. Having the two men singing at each other from separate mic stands during the argument lacks the same emotional punch as other versions of the show have provided. However, the change to make the characters like some sort of modern-day rock stars has a definite appeal. The show runs for 90 minutes, with no intermission, which allows the build up from the start of the show to continue its momentum without any interruption. It also seemed to help keep the audience's attention even more focused on the show than they may have been otherwise. The costuming and set design also brought a new life to the production. While the set design by David Arsenault and David Allen was sparse - consisting of rafters made to look like roman columns, a runway for actors to stand on to sing or sit on - it gave the impression of the show being set in Rome while creating an a more modern look along with it. The costuming, by Poppy Hall, contributed to this as well.

The performances were all wonderful, helping to keep the audience invested in the show and what was happening onstage. There were a few members of the cast who stood out. James Delisco Beeks, as Judas, gave a raw performance, expressing the conflict Judas felt about betraying Jesus for what he believed was the greater good. Whenever Beeks was onstage, whether involved with what was going on or simply standing in the shadows observing, the audience's attention was drawn to him. His performances of "Damned for All Time/Blood Money" and "Judas' Death" were particularly fantastic, giving even more depth to the lyrics. Tommy Sherlock was a true rock star as Pilate, giving the role an intensity and energy not always seen. His playing an electric guitar during "Pilate's Dream" added to this as well. Paul Louis Lessard was incredibly entertaining as King Herod, making the character a true performer in a very glam rock way. As Mary, Jenna Rubaii was the heart of the show in many ways, whether trying to be the peacekeeper among the apostles or struggling with her feelings for Jesus ("I Don't Know How to Love Him"). As Jesus, Aaron LaVigne shifted between a pacifist wanting nothing more than his followers to have their needs met, while struggling with the position he's in and the role he must play. "Gethsemene", and LaVigne's performance of it, expressed this perfectly, allowing the audience to feel the turmoil and struggle lying beneath the surface.

The 50th Anniversary Tour of Jesus Christ Superstar brings new life to a classic production, most of which only enhances the enjoyment of the show. The fast-paced adaptation of the classic rock opera will be a moving and enjoyable evening at the theatre for both new audiences and old fans alike. Jesus Christ Superstar runs from Thursday, October 18th - Sunday, October 20h at Popejoy Hall. Tickets range from $88-$98 and can be purchased online at: popejoypresents.com/2019-2020-season/jesus-christ-superstar or by calling the Box Office at 505-925-5858. They can also be purchased in person at the UNM Bookstore ticket office or the UNM Ticket Office on Bradbury.





Related Articles