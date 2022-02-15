Aquila Theatre Returns to Popejoy Hall with THE GREAT GATSBY and MACBETH

When it comes to re-examining the classics, Aquila Theatre strives to enliven the stories they choose for the stage. Visiting 50-60 American cities annually, this year the company tours with contemporary interpretations of Macbeth and The Great Gatsby.

Originally founded in London by Peter Meineck in 1991, Aquila Theatre quickly expanded to the United States. By 1998, the theatre company was established as a New York City-based non-profit and rose to popularity across the country. Now one of the leading producers of classical theatre in the United States, Aquila Theatre has received numerous awards from the National Endowment for the Arts and The National Endowment for the Humanities, among others.

Aquila Theatre returns to Popejoy Hall to bring us Jay Gatsby himself on March 19, 2022, at 8pm. Their all-new theatrical adaptation of F. Scott Fitzgerald's novel, The Great Gatsby captures the character of the Jazz Age and presents a story of obsession, greed, and betrayal. Published in 1925, The Great Gatsby follows the story of a young Jay Gatsby as narrated by his friend, Nick Carraway. Through a colorful and speculative lens, Gatsby's life illustrates the mystery and obsession central to his character. On a mission to reunite with his former lover, Daisy Buchanan, Gatsby fills his nights with extravagant parties and overindulges in material goods. The novel has been highlighted by contemporary scholars for its perspective on social class, inherited versus self-made wealth, and race, and its contemptuous attitude towards the American dream. Despite early failure, today, the now-classic novel is publisher Scribner's most popular title. A staple on high school reading lists, it's a perennial best-seller.

Aquila's second production, Macbeth, takes the stage on Sunday, March 20, 2022 at 3 pm. In their new interpretation, Aquila explores one of William Shakespeare's most exciting tragedies, a thrilling tale of ruthless ambition, deadly deception, intense paranoia, and ultimately, insanity. This is a world where "fair is foul and foul is fair," where trust gives way to suspicion and allies become enemies.

On a deserted moor shrouded in mist, a warrior returning from the battlefield is met by three old women who deliver a chilling prophecy - one day he will be crowned King of all Scotland. After Macbeth receives this prophecy, he is awarded a new title by a grateful King Duncan. This sends both Macbeth and his wife into a frenzied lust for power that results in the brutal murder of the King. As Lord and Lady Macbeth try to consolidate their power, they are besieged by paranoid visions, terrifying phantoms, and the unraveling of their minds. Considered one of the most influential works in both world and theatrical literature, Aquila Theatre retells the tragic story of the Scottish king whose growing megalomania ultimately dooms him.

Tickets are priced $65, $45, $35 and $25 for each show. Tickets may be purchased online at popejoypresents.com. Tickets are also available to purchase in person at the UNM Ticket Office located at the UNM Bookstore, or by calling (505) 277-4569. For more information on the upcoming season, visit popejoypresents.com.