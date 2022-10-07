AN ILIAD Comes To Local Bars And Restaurants, October 29 - November 10

In the midst of dinner, a wandering bard strolls into the restaurant to tell a wondrous story of war. In this retelling of Homer's epic Iliad, a world-weary poet tells a wrenching, timeless tale of the Trojan War, of bravery, bloodshed, and the heat of battle. Santa Fe Playhouse, in collaboration with North Carolina's Rhinoleap Productions, presents An Iliad, written by Lisa Peterson and Denis O'Hare, at five local restaurants and bars, starting Saturday, Oct. 29, at La Casa Sena.

An Iliad was first performed in 2012 at New York Theater Workshop. Rhinoleap's version stars Patrick Osteen and is co-directed by Kelly Maxner and Jeremy Skidmore. "One of the reasons to set this in a bar or restaurant is that when these stories were told in history, they were told in taverns," Osteen says. "It's so much easier to talk about these horrors in a bar. When we're all in the same space, the war story is a human story."

In his review of the original production for the New York Times, Christopher Isherwood writes "Homeric specialists should be warned that this is not simply a condensed recitation of the poem, but a retelling that emphasizes contemporary vernacular over poetry. Although the narrator throws out snatches of verse at moments of heightened drama, and occasionally even bellows a few lines in the original Greek, most of the story is rendered in casual contemporary language that puts both mortals and gods on our own level."

Patrick Osteen lives in Asheboro, North Carolina. He is a co-founder and associate artistic

director of RhinoLeap Productions. He teaches acting, puppetry, movement, and improvisation to high school students, and performs all over the United States including the international tour of Cirque du Soleil's Toruk and the Broadway National Tour of War Horse.

Jeremy Skidmore has directed, produced, and/or taught all over the United States and across five continents. He joined RhinoLeap as Artistic Director in 2017. Kelly Maxner has created distinct works across America and for many different companies around the globe. A specific theme for Kelly's creative work involves Kenetic Collaboration and Expressive Gestural Movement.

An Iliad runs about 90 minutes without an intermission. Photos of Patrick Osteen in performance are attached to this email. Additional photos are available.

Performance schedule and ticket information:

7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29

La Casa Sena

$27 cover charge

Tickets through Santa Fe Playhouse

or at the door

7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1 and Wednesday, Nov. 2

Tumbleroot Brewery & Distillery

$27 cover charge

Tickets through Santa Fe Playhouse

or at the door



7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8

Coyote Den

Prix Fixe Dinner / Doors open 6:30 p.m.

$115 includes dinner and performance

Tickets through Santa Fe Playhouse

6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9

El Nido

Prix Fixe Dinner featuring a special Mediterranean dinner selected by chef

$125 includes dinner and drinks

Tickets through El Nido

6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10

Arroyo Vino

Prix Fixe Dinner

$125 includes an Ancient Grecian-inspired, family-style meal

Tickets through Arroyo Vino

For more information, call 505-988-4262 or go to santafeplayhouse.org.

Santa Fe Playhouse has presented theater by and for Santa Feans for 100 years, from beloved classics to new works by local and national artists. As our city, our country, and our world changes, the Playhouse offers compelling productions that provoke difficult conversations with compassion, while pushing theatrical forms and opening doors for artists of all backgrounds and identities.