Wendy Matthews to Perform at ADELAIDE CABARET FESTIVAL

Seven-time ARIA Award winning singer-songwriter Wendy Matthews will bring her soulful sound to Adelaide Cabaret Festival for the first time in June, joining Artistic Director Tina Arena and an impressive line-up in headline show, Songs My Mother Taught Me.

The Australian-Canadian performer will take to Her Majesty's Theatre stage with Arena and musical luminaries Lior, Thando, Jess Hitchcock and Sophie Koh in an intimate evening of song and storytelling. The world premiere show will see artists connect with their personal history over two performances that celebrate culture, legacy and love that is inspired by family.

With a career spanning four decades across multiple continents and platinum selling albums, Wendy Matthews is best known for her classic 90s hits including The Day You Went Away, Let's Kiss Like The Angels Do and I Don't Want To Be With Nobody But You.

Born in Montreal, Canada of Spanish, Scottish and Cajun ancestry, Wendy has busked her way across the USA as a teenager and sung backing vocals for Cher, Bryan Ferry, Donna Summer, Jimmy Barnes, Icehouse, Richard Clapton and the Alpha Band. She was a member of the band Models and moved to Australia in the 80s touring with Glenn Shorrock (Little River Band) before recording her solo debut album Émigré which went Double Platinum.

Wendy Matthews said she was delighted to be making her Adelaide Cabaret Festival debut: "I'm looking forward to being a part of Adelaide Cabaret Festival and joining Tina Arena and this incredible line-up of diverse Australian artists in June. I hope to be able to share my reflections of heritage, culture, and my family story through music and perform some of my favourite songs."

Kicking off Adelaide Cabaret Festival celebrations early this year, The 2022 Variety Gala will be a glittering affair at Festival Theatre on Friday, March 25 to coincide with the full festival program launch. Charming host and comedian Paul McDermott along with the incomparable Tina Arena will lead audiences astray with a selection of delights from the 2022 program.

The festival proper will be held between June 10-25 and the new late-night hub will see The Famous Spiegeltent pay homage to the icons of disco at The Piña Colada Room. With an ever-revolving roster of DJ's, cabaret stars and mischief makers taking over the club - no two nights will be the same.

Songs My Mother Taught Me is on at Her Majesty's Theatre, Friday 24 June and Saturday, 25 June at 7.30pm. The world's biggest and best cabaret festival gets underway from 10-25 June 2022. Tickets on sale now at adelaidecabaretfestival.com.au. Tickets to The Piña Colada Room are only available when purchasing to another performance. Single tickets to The Piña Colada Room will go on sale on March 25, 2022.