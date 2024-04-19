Restless Dance Theatre Reveals New Board Chair and Projects for 2024

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Restless Dance Theatre has announced the appointment of Andrew Mailler as the new Chair of the Board.

Having previously served as Treasurer since 2022, Andrew now steps into the role previously held by Nick Linke who joined in 2009 and dedicated over a decade to the Board, including five years as Chair. Both Nick and Board Member, Tuula Roppola completed their respective tenures at Restless Dance Theatre’s 2024 Annual General Meeting earlier this month.

Reflecting on his time with Restless Dance Theatre Nick Linke expressed profound gratitude and admiration for the company and its members ‘’It has been a privilege to have spent some 15 years working for such an extraordinary company, to work with an amazing group of people over the years including the Board Members past and present, in particular past Chair Jayne Boase, the wonderful staff, especially Michelle Ryan, Roz Hervey and Julie Moralee and of course the incredible Restless dancers. I am happy to leave the company at a time when it is achieving remarkable milestones, undertaking some great initiatives and is in a good place financially. Witnessing the organisation thrive and make significant strides fills me with pride and confidence in its future endeavours under the leadership of the new Chair and Board and I wish them continued success and growth in the years ahead.

Andrew Mailler remarked “It's both an honour and a personal career highlight to take on the role of Chair for Restless Dance Theatre. Nick Linke has led the Board for many years with passion and ambition and I am excited to step into his shoes. Restless has a mission to make loud, strong, unique dance theatre that fosters an inclusive, equitable and diverse society, which captures the hearts and minds of global audiences. I look forward to working with the Board and the incredible executive and creative teams in pursuit of this goal, in what is a time of enormous opportunity for Restless.”

In addition to Andrew’s new leadership role as Chair, Restless Dance Theatre Board have welcomed new Board members Stuart O’Loughlin, Jacinta Thompson, Susan Thacore, Simone McDonnell and Delano Leen who collectively bring a diverse range of skills and perspectives to the Board. They join Deputy Chair Antoinette Tyson, along with Board members Caroline Ellison and Michael Coonan to guide the organisation toward continued success and innovation.

Restless Dance Theatre is gearing up for an eventful 2024 with a lineup of exciting projects……………..

New Company Dancers - dancers Sidney Debba, Bhodi Hudson and Bonnie Williams have joined the ranks of the Restless company, enriching its creative ensemble.

Ecoute Pour Voir/Listen to See - the company dancers departed this week for a week-long season of the Canadian collaboration, Ecoute Pour Voir/Listen To See at the Esplanade Concert Hall in Singapore, welcoming new company dancers Bonnie, Sidney and Bhodi for this season.

Shifting Perspectives – Restless’ immersive dance and art mirror-maze installation, will have a season at Sydney’s annual festival of light, Vivid Festival from 29 May – 1 June.

Asia Pacific Art Awards - take place on April 23 in Sydney and Restless Dance Theatre’s work, Counterpoise is shortlisted in the Inspire (Organisations) category, awarded to an arts organisation or cultural institution for a project of artistic merit, or a significant body of work that was co-presented, co-produced or co-developed in Asia or the Pacific.

Private View on tour - following the successful premiere season at the Adelaide Festival earlier this year, which received glowing reviews, Private View will tour Australian Capital Cities later this year.

Tanzmesse Germany August 2024 - Restless Dance Theatre’s Artistic Director Michelle Ryan and Creative Producer Roz Hervey and company dancers Bonnie Williams and Jianna Georgiou will present at the Internationale Tanzmesse NRW. This event, organised by NRW Landesbuero Tanz, is the largest professional meeting for contemporary dance, providing a vital forum for international exchange, knowledge transfer and networking. Tanzmesse is an important meeting place for international dance creators, held every two years at the end of August with up to 1500 international exhibitors and visitors who come together in Düsseldorf to present a broad spectrum of aesthetic expression and artistic practices.

Glenside Lions partnership - Restless and Glenside Lions are partnering to support one of the previous Restless dancers Michael Noble, who is completing a Production Lighting & Sound course through TAFE.

New Work - Holding Space an innovative site-specific work will go into Creative Development between 12 – 24 August with guest choreographer, director and artist, Michelle Heaven with a full presentation anticipated for 2025.

InResidence Program - continues to support independent artists, opening a realm of possibilities for artists to innovate and refine their craft at the Restless studios. Details here

InDepth Program - The skills and development program will continue to empower dancers with further growth opportunities. Details here



