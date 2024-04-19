Restless Dance Theatre Reveals New Board Chair and Projects for 2024

Andrew Mailler now steps into the role previously held by Nick Linke who joined in 2009.
Restless Dance Theatre has announced the appointment of Andrew Mailler as the new Chair of the Board.
Having previously served as Treasurer since 2022, Andrew now steps into the role previously held by Nick Linke who joined in 2009 and dedicated over a decade to the Board, including five years as Chair. Both Nick and Board Member, Tuula Roppola completed their respective tenures at Restless Dance Theatre’s 2024 Annual General Meeting earlier this month.
Reflecting on his time with Restless Dance Theatre Nick Linke expressed profound gratitude and admiration for the company and its members ‘’It has been a privilege to have spent some 15 years working for such an extraordinary company, to work with an amazing group of people over the years including the Board Members past and present, in particular past Chair Jayne Boase, the wonderful staff, especially Michelle Ryan, Roz Hervey and Julie Moralee and of course the incredible Restless dancers. I am happy to leave the company at a time when it is achieving remarkable milestones, undertaking some great initiatives and is in a good place financially. Witnessing the organisation thrive and make significant strides fills me with pride and confidence in its future endeavours under the leadership of the new Chair and Board and I wish them continued success and growth in the years ahead.
Andrew Mailler remarked “It's both an honour and a personal career highlight to take on the role of Chair for Restless Dance Theatre. Nick Linke has led the Board for many years with passion and ambition and I am excited to step into his shoes. Restless has a mission to make loud, strong, unique dance theatre that fosters an inclusive, equitable and diverse society, which captures the hearts and minds of global audiences. I look forward to working with the Board and the incredible executive and creative teams in pursuit of this goal, in what is a time of enormous opportunity for Restless.”
In addition to Andrew’s new leadership role as Chair, Restless Dance Theatre Board have welcomed new Board members Stuart O’Loughlin, Jacinta Thompson, Susan Thacore, Simone McDonnell and Delano Leen who collectively bring a diverse range of skills and perspectives to the Board. They join Deputy Chair Antoinette Tyson, along with Board members Caroline Ellison and Michael Coonan to guide the organisation toward continued success and innovation.
