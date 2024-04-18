OKLAHOMA! Opens in Adelaide Next Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Gilbert & Sullivan Society of South Australia will present the beloved classic Oklahoma! at the Arts Theatre from 23 May to 1 June. This production promises a vibrant showcase of pioneering spirit and timeless tunes, revitalising the musical for contemporary audiences with its deeper thematic explorations and classic charm.

Set against the rugged backdrop of early 20th-century farm country in Oklahoma, a land freshly carved from Cherokee territory, Oklahoma! is a captivating tale of love, rivalry, and the spirit of a burgeoning American frontier. At the heart of the story is Laurey Williams, a spirited young woman whose affections are the subject of a heated rivalry between two very different suitors: the charming cowboy Curly McLain and the brooding farmhand Jud Fry.

Director Richard Trevaskis brings his extensive experience to this production, highlighting both the endearing and challenging aspects of frontier life. "While this production draws respectful influence from the Daniel Fish revival, it maintains the original script and music, highlighting the social, psychological, and political issues that are as relevant today as they were in the 1940s," says Trevaskis. "We aim to present a version that balances dramatic depth with the enduring beauty of its melodies."

The stellar cast includes Daniel Hamilton as Curly McLain and Sophie Stokes as Laurey Williams, alongside notable performances by Carolyn Ferrie as Aunt Eller and Fahad Farooque as Jud Fry, each bringing dynamic talents to these complex roles. Vanessa Redmond makes her choreographic debut with The Gilbert & Sullivan Society, infusing the production with fresh and innovative dance sequences.

Musical Director Daniel Brunner and featured musician Martin Cheney lead a unique two-piano version of the musical ensemble, ensuring the iconic score of Oklahoma! resonates with both new audiences and longtime fans. This arrangement promises to elevate the auditory experience, capturing the essence and spirit of the frontier with a distinctive musical flair.

Tickets for Oklahoma! are priced from $23.00 to $42.00, offering a range of options for all who wish to enjoy this musical masterpiece. Performances run from 23 May to 1 June at the Arts Theatre, Adelaide. This production not only entertains but also invites audiences to reflect on the deeper themes of the story, such as patriarchy, colonialism, and community dynamics.