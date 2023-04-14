The University of Adelaide Theatre Guild Presents THE WONDERFUL WORLD OF DISSOCIA

The Wonderful World of Dissocia is an off-the-wall, at times hilarious, at times disturbing, ultimately thought-provoking play featuring unique characters and wondrous settings which contrast to a degree rarely seen in theatre.

It tells the story of a young woman battling with a dissociative disorder. In order to regain 'balance' in her life, Lisa must successfully navigate her way through Dissocia, a fantastic wonderland full of surprises and weird, wonderful, and frightening inhabitants. Away from Dissocia, life is very different. In Dissocia, Lisa is the decider of her own fate. Back at home, she's not.

Aside from being laugh-out-loud funny, this play has an important message to convey regarding mental health. It forces us to confront questions about the status attributed to people suffering from mental health issues and diagnosed mental illnesses.

Dissocia is a wild ride that promises to be fun, funny, provocative and oftentimes totally strange.

As playwright Anthony Neilson said of his play, 'If you like Alice in Wonderland but there's not enough sex and violence in it, then Dissocia is the show for you."



"Have you ever seen a penis bird? Frightful things..."

WARNING: This play is intended for adult audiences. It features confronting and disturbing themes and strong coarse language.