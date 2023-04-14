Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The University of Adelaide Theatre Guild Presents THE WONDERFUL WORLD OF DISSOCIA

Performances run 4th – 14th May 2023.

Apr. 14, 2023  
The University of Adelaide Theatre Guild Presents THE WONDERFUL WORLD OF DISSOCIA

The Wonderful World of Dissocia is an off-the-wall, at times hilarious, at times disturbing, ultimately thought-provoking play featuring unique characters and wondrous settings which contrast to a degree rarely seen in theatre.

It tells the story of a young woman battling with a dissociative disorder. In order to regain 'balance' in her life, Lisa must successfully navigate her way through Dissocia, a fantastic wonderland full of surprises and weird, wonderful, and frightening inhabitants. Away from Dissocia, life is very different. In Dissocia, Lisa is the decider of her own fate. Back at home, she's not.

Aside from being laugh-out-loud funny, this play has an important message to convey regarding mental health. It forces us to confront questions about the status attributed to people suffering from mental health issues and diagnosed mental illnesses.

Dissocia is a wild ride that promises to be fun, funny, provocative and oftentimes totally strange.

As playwright Anthony Neilson said of his play, 'If you like Alice in Wonderland but there's not enough sex and violence in it, then Dissocia is the show for you."


"Have you ever seen a penis bird? Frightful things..."

WARNING: This play is intended for adult audiences. It features confronting and disturbing themes and strong coarse language.




Review: THE CORN IS GREEN at Little Theatre, University Of Adelaide Photo
Review: THE CORN IS GREEN at Little Theatre, University Of Adelaide
Opening night attendance was high, so hurry to book.
John Edward Returns To Australia For 2023 National Tour Photo
John Edward Returns To Australia For 2023 National Tour
He is the world's foremost psychic medium and author of numerous critically acclaimed New York Times best sellers.   Australian fans have embraced John since his first tour. 
Graduate Singers Presents Splendour Concert Next Month Photo
Graduate Singers Presents 'Splendour' Concert Next Month
Graduate Singers will present Splendour, their first concert for the 2023 season to be performed on Saturday 13 May at 7:30pm in St Peter’s Cathedral.
Adelaide Lunch Hour Series Returns For 2023 Photo
Adelaide Lunch Hour Series Returns For 2023
The Recitals Australia Autumn Lunch Hour Series returns from April 12 through to July with the sounds of some of the best emerging local and residing talent that South Australia has to offer.

More Hot Stories For You


Sydney Dance Company's ASCENT Will Make Adelaide DebutSydney Dance Company's ASCENT Will Make Adelaide Debut
April 14, 2023

Sydney Dance Company takes to the stage direct from sell-out Sydney and Canberra shows with the spellbinding triple-bill Ascent which is set to premiere in Adelaide at the Dunstan Playhouse from May 11 to 13.
The University of Adelaide Theatre Guild Presents THE WONDERFUL WORLD OF DISSOCIAThe University of Adelaide Theatre Guild Presents THE WONDERFUL WORLD OF DISSOCIA
April 14, 2023

The Wonderful World of Dissocia is an off-the-wall, at times hilarious, at times disturbing, ultimately thought-provoking play featuring unique characters and wondrous settings which contrast to a degree rarely seen in theatre.
John Edward Returns To Australia For 2023 National TourJohn Edward Returns To Australia For 2023 National Tour
April 4, 2023

He is the world's foremost psychic medium and author of numerous critically acclaimed New York Times best sellers.   Australian fans have embraced John since his first tour. 
Graduate Singers Presents 'Splendour' Concert Next MonthGraduate Singers Presents 'Splendour' Concert Next Month
April 4, 2023

Graduate Singers will present Splendour, their first concert for the 2023 season to be performed on Saturday 13 May at 7:30pm in St Peter’s Cathedral.
Adelaide Lunch Hour Series Returns For 2023Adelaide Lunch Hour Series Returns For 2023
April 4, 2023

The Recitals Australia Autumn Lunch Hour Series returns from April 12 through to July with the sounds of some of the best emerging local and residing talent that South Australia has to offer.
share