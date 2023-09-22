The Garden of Unearthly Delights Reveals First Shows On Sale for 2024

Learn more about the upcoming performances here!

By: Sep. 22, 2023

The Garden of Unearthly Delights Reveals First Shows On Sale for 2024

The Garden of Unearthly Delights has announced the first two shows on sale for its highly anticipated 2024 season. The Garden programming team has been tirelessly curating yet another world-class lineup, ensuring Adelaide's premier entertainment destination continues to dazzle its audiences.

If you've been captivated by previous Garden favourites, such as the critically acclaimed Blanc de Blanc, the crowd-pleasing spectacle of The Party, and the unforgettable LIMBO, you're in for a treat. LIMBO – The Return promises to deliver an exhilarating reimagining of the award-winning festival favourite, featuring an international cast of circus luminaries.  Prepare to be transported into a realm where the line between heaven and hell blurs, promising an otherworldly party experience like no other. This is not one to be missed! Tickets on sale now.

On LIMBO – The Return, Creative Director of Strut & Fret, Scott Maidment said: “A decade ago we had no idea the impact the creation of this show would have world-wide and it has taken almost five years to coordinate the schedules and return these unique individuals to the place where it all began, The Garden of Unearthly Delights. This evening promises to be a high-powered extravaganza that leaves you gasping for breath, dancing in the aisles and shedding a tear.”

Hard Quiz Overlord, Master of Tasks and Gold Logie Winner Tom Gleeson will also be back in 2024 with his brand new show GEAR. After a sell-out 2023 Garden season of Hard Quiz Live, the gold-plated comedy superstar will have you strapped in for an hour of non-stop laughter. Don’t miss the chance to see Tom Gleeson live! Tickets are on sale now!

Director of The Garden of Unearthly Delights Michelle Buxton expressed her enthusiasm for the upcoming season, stating: “We are thrilled to ignite the energy around Adelaide Fringe 2024 with the release of the first shows on sale. With the opening up of overseas travel it is incredibly exciting to welcome back some serious overseas performing greats and of course, the  very best Australian artists in all performing genres. The Garden of Unearthly Delights and headline shows like LIMBO – The Return and Tom Gleeson GEAR illustrate the quality of world-class shows you can expect in  our much loved Garden. Don’t miss out. I promise it’s going to be magic!”




