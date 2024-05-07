SOOSHI MANGO Will Embark on Australian Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



One of Australia’s biggest-selling comedy acts, Sooshi Mango, will embark on their all-new tour, Home Made presented by Muscle Nation, hitting a whopping 25 cities around the country this August–November. This follows an international tour earlier this year and a sold out Australian tour in 2022 which saw them break the house record at Rod Laver and bring laughter to over 100,000 fans.

The trio, made up of brothers Joe Salanitri, Carlo Salanitri and friend Andrew Manfre, are award-winning comedians, podcasters, and content creators and are among the best-loved comedians working in Australia today, consistently performing to sold out crowds across the country and around the world.

Known for their skits and characters inspired by their beloved Italian family, Sooshi Mango have taken the world by storm in recent years thanks to their relatable, nostalgic humour and hilarious delivery. Now, ‘ethnic dads’ Johnny, Vince, Sam, and all their friends are set to return to the stage with all-new material in Home Made! Think outrageous skits, knee-slappers, and musical numbers galore that will transport you back in time and have you laughing until your ribs are sore. New show, same antics!

The 25-city Home Made tour will kick off in Traralgon on Saturday August 3, and then head to Mildura, Wagga Wagga, Launceston, Hobart, Newcastle, Rockhampton, Townsville, Cairns, Warrnambool, Ballarat, Bendigo, Geelong, Albury, Griffith, Shepparton, Wollongong, Canberra, Sydney, Gold Coast, Brisbane, Melbourne, Adelaide, and Bunbury, before wrapping up in Perth.

A special Sooshi Mango pre-sale starts this Friday (10 May) at 11am local time. Register for access at sooshimango.com. Tickets go on sale to the general public Wednesday 15 May, 11am local time. For tour info and VIP packages, visit www.tegdainty.com.

Carlo Salinitri said: “Australia we are back, and we are bringing you all our biggest and best show yet! Our Nonna would be proud! Get ready, it's coming.”

Andrew Manfre said “It's been great to tour internationally but it's always super special launching a brand-new show in our homeland, Australia. This is some of our best work yet!”

Joe Salinitri said “We are going above and beyond to make sure this is not just a comedy show but a memorable comedy event for the people. It’s going to be a comedy rock concert.”

The Home Made tour comes off the back of an international tour earlier this year which took the boys global with stops in London, New York, LA, Toronto and beyond. This followed their wildly successful 2022 Australian tour which saw an Encore run of shows added due to overwhelming demand with over 100,000 tickets sold around the country, as well as a broken house record at Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena after selling it out three times. In November 2023, they hosted the 11th edition of comedy extravaganza Just for Laughs in Sydney.

This year, the boys are stepping things up a notch with their all-new Home Made tour which is shaping up to be HUGE and like nothing you’ve ever seen from them before. Tickets are expected to sell fast, so round up the gang and don’t miss it!

About Sooshi Mango

Sooshi Mango is an Australian troupe founded in 2015. The group features brothers Joe and Carlo Salanitri and friend Andrew Manfe. The comedy kings known for their iconic characters, including Johnny, Vince and, Sam (‘the dads’) and Giuseppina, Carmela, and Angela (‘the mums’) among others, Sooshi Mango have mastered creating content that people want to see and share.

To date, their videos have amassed over 1 billion views online with 5 million followers online — and counting! At the 2021 AACTA Comedy Awards, they won Favourite Digital Comedy Creator. In 2021, they launched their podcast titled Spicy Meatballs now on the LisSTRN network in its third season, which has featured major sporting stars, Hollywood stars and our former Prime Minister. and become one of Australia’s most listened to podcasts. In 2022, they commenced writing the script for their first feature-length film which is set for release in 2026.

Further expanding their business empire, Sooshi Mango’s three most popular characters inspired a wine brand, Johnny, Vince & Sam’s Vino, with the first releases launched in 2022: the Sangiovese ’21, and the Moscato ’22. Later that year, the Johnny, Vince, and Sam's Sangiovese became the number one selling Sangiovese in all of Dan Murphy’s liquor merchant stores, Australia-wide. In 2023, the Johnny, Vince & Sam's Vino brand launched: Rosé ’23, Prosecco ’22, and Tiramisu (limited edition), again proving to be very well received.

In 2023, Sooshi Mango partnered with Johnny Di Francesco of 400 Gradi, Dani Zeini of Royal Stacks, and Steven Ballerini to create Johnny, Vince & Sam's Ristorante, in Lygon Street, Carlton, in Victoria, Australia, to much acclaim.

HOME MADE TOUR DATES

Saturday 3 August Gippsland Performing Arts Centre Traralgon

Saturday 10 August Mildura Arts Centre Mildura

Friday 16 August Civic Theatre Wagga Wagga

Tuesday 20 August Theatre North at The Princess Launceston

Wednesday 21 August Theatre Royal Hobart

Saturday 24 August Civic Theatre Newcastle

Wednesday 28 August Pilbeam Theatre Rockhampton

Friday 30 August Townsville Entertainment Centre Townsville

Saturday 31 August Cairns Convention Centre Cairns

Friday 6 September Lighthouse Theatre Warrnambool

Saturday 7 September Civic Hall Ballarat

Monday 9 September Ulumbarra Theatre Bendigo

Saturday 14 September Costa Hall Geelong

Wednesday 18 September Albury Entertainment Centre Albury

Saturday 21 September Griffith Regional Theatre Griffith

Tuesday 24 September Riverlinks Eastbank Shepparton

Sunday 29 September WIN Entertainment Centre Wollongong

Wednesday 2 October Venue TBC Canberra

Saturday 5 October Qudos Bank Arena Sydney

Thursday 10 October The Star Gold Coast

Saturday 12 October Brisbane Entertainment Centre Brisbane

Saturday 19 October Rod Laver Arena Melbourne

Saturday 26 October Adelaide Entertainment Centre Adelaide

Friday 1 November Bunbury Regional Entertainment Centre Bunbury

Saturday 2 November RAC Arena Perth

Comments