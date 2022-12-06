The Garden Of Unearthly Delights Invites Adelaide To 'Come Together' in 2023

The Garden of Unearthly Delights is thrilled to announce a sensational new entertainment program for its 21st anniversary season in 2023 - on sale now via FringeTIX and gardenofunearthlydelights.com.au.

After a record-breaking 2022 season, The Garden team are ecstatic to reignite Adelaide's East parklands with a world-class live performance program in the magical outdoor surroundings that audiences young and young at heart flock to every year.

Leading The Garden's upcoming season is the world premiere of The Party - the outrageous new headline production by creative geniuses Strut and Fret, the creative geniuses behind Blanc de Blanc and LIMBO. Expect a highly exclusive evening of the utmost sophistication with absolutely no rules. Featuring talented international circus artists, great music, extravagant costumes, and escalating energy within a theatre set, this is unlike anything you've seen at The Garden before! Be sure to book well in advance as this is one not to be missed!

Taking centre stage in 2023 is a cabaret program fronted by none other than Le Gateau Chocolat and Johnny Woo in A Night at the Musicals and Australia's hardest-working glamour sensation - the multi-award-winning and side-splittingly hilarious Reuben Kaye. The 2022 Adelaide Fringe Ambassador returns to the Garden with his intimate, stripped-back new show, Live and Intimidating, and the return of his wild late-night party, The Kaye Hole.

Speaking of having a laugh - prepare for a world-class comedy lineup that will leave you in stitches! Led by international superstars Joanne McNally (UK), Arj Barker (USA), Stephen K Amos (UK), Abandoman (UK), Mark Watson(UK) and the Best of the Edinburgh Fest, there's truly something for everybody. They will be joined by some of your favourite Aussie gag-givers Tom Gleeson with Hard Quiz Live, Tommy Little, Judith Lucy, Dave Hughes, Aboriginal Comedy Allstars, Wil Anderson, Ivan Aristeguieta, Diana Nguyen, Geraldine Hickey, Andrew Hansen, Cal Wilson, Peter Helliar, Rove McManus and Sam Simmons, just to name a few!

Magic fans will be amazed by brand new shows from Kevin Quantum (UK), America's Got Talent Semi-Finalist Aussie, Dom Chambers and Britain's Got Talent star Ben Hart (UK). The wondrous Maho Magic Bar will also be back with the best in Japanese magic and fabulous cocktails to keep the party going well into the night!

Speaking of getting on the beers, the unique theatrical experience Shitfaced Shakespeare is making its Garden return in 2023. And yes, it's entirely what it sounds like - one carefully selected cast member is directed to drink for 4 hours before showtime with the remaining (and very sober) cast forced to fight their way through the show while incorporating, rectifying and improvising their way through the show.

For those up for a spot of bottomless brunch, award-winning cult-fave Smashed: The Brunch Party will be serving up a femme-tastic, sequin-soaked smorgasbord of drag, circus, mimosas and smashed avo. The award-winning burlesque powerhouse Jazida is welcomed as a brand-new queer and culturally diverse host who will be joined by a rotating cast of new and returning Fringe-favourites from across the festival.

Smashed and Best of The Edinburgh Fest will also feature in The Garden's brand new Friday afternoon program where audiences can enjoy some of The Garden's best shows without the crowds!

Fronting the lineup for the young (and young at heart!) is Peter Combe in his brand new show What's Black...What's White...and Read All Over? The ARIA award-winning children's entertainer will be joined by a packed children's program including Fringe-favourites Amazing Drumming Monkeys, Monski Mouse's Baby Disco Dance Hall, Trash Test Dummies and Children Are Stinky plus many more.

The Garden's immersive offering this summer is headlined by Keith Courtney's Kaleidoscope - the mastermind behind The House Of Mirrors and 1000 Doors. Get lost inside this breathtaking mirror maze dripping in ever-changing colour and sound. For those looking to expand their senses further, Darkfield, the masterminds behind SEANCE, FLIGHT and COMA will be back with their newest creation EULOGY - a surreal, otherworldly journey through a dreamlike, labyrinth hotel that exists entirely in your mind.

Ready to kick those heels up on the dancefloor? All Fired Up - An 80s Mixed Tape Musical and Dulcie's Disco are guaranteed to get you on your feet! And for those wanting to give their vocal chords aworkout, you're spoiled for choice between the original live-band singalong Massaoke Oz, The Real Housewives Choir Get Lucky and more.

The Garden's free South Australian Indigenous music series, The Garden Sessions, features an all female program for the very first time! Enjoy stunning performances by Katie Aspel, Tilly Tjala Thomas, Vonda Last, Bec Gollan and Hannah Yates on Saturday afternoons in The Garden Wine Bar.

As for you Australian music lovers, you will be treated to concerts by some of this country's true greats: The Audreys, The Whitlams, Black Stump Band, Jamie MacDowell & Tom Thum and Things of Stone and Wood.

In the spirit of coming together and paying it forward, The Garden will be supporting a wonderful group of Community Partners to raise much-needed funding for great local charities. Be sure to make a gold coin donation as you enter The Garden every Sunday to do your bit to help others in need.

The Garden's Disability Ambassador for 2023 is Tim Ferguson - a celebrated comedian and screenwriter who'll make you laugh and enlighten you with his new show Disability Rules. Tim said:

"People with disabilities, their friends and carers play vital roles in the fun of The Garden. The Garden strives to make its unearthly, wondrous and funny delights accessible for audiences, artists, crews, everyone."

And finally, making a very welcome return to The Garden is the 2022 smash-hit The Purple Rabbit Rides Again with a fresh new cast joining Dom Chambers, as well as family favourites The Umbilical Brothers and Lano & Woodley - Moby Dick and Jimeoin.

Michelle Buxton, Co-Producer of The Garden said:

"The Garden of Unearthly Delights prides itself as a place where people from all ages and walks of life can come together and enjoy world-class live performances. Over recent years we have all learned of the deep importance of human connection, and we welcome you to join us in The Garden to reconnect with each other and our awe-inspiring arts community.

The 2023 program will delight the young and the young at heart. Leave your worries and fears at The Garden gate and step into our magical world filled with wonder and joy at every turn!

This summer's line-up is our best yet and introduces a host of hand-picked emerging artists as well as bringing you new works from a galaxy of world-class award-winning stars. Whether you're after a cheeky late-night show, something for the kids, somewhere to kick your heels up after a long week or just want to sing at the top of your lungs - this year's program has you well looked after!

We are thrilled to have the great Tim Ferguson join us as Disability Ambassador this year to continue improving access for everyone who visits The Garden. We can't wait for Adelaide to come together to celebrate our 21st anniversary this summer over 32 magical days and nights!"