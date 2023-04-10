Review: THE CORN IS GREEN at Little Theatre, University Of Adelaide

Reviewed by Barry Lenny, Saturday 8th April 2023.



Independent Theatre is presenting The Corn is Green, the semi-autobiographical play by Emlyn Williams, who played Morgan Evans in the first production back in 1938. His mentor was a Miss Sarah Grace Cooke. This production marks the 40th year of Independent Theatre, something of which all who have been involved with the company can be justifiably proud, particularly its two founders, Rob Croser and David Roach. Direction of this fine performance is in the very capable hands of Rob Croser, the company's Artistic Director.



The play, in a new translation by Charlotte Pyke, John Kerr, and Joseph Blatchley, is set in 1895, when Miss Lily Moffat arrives in north Wales to move into a house that she has inherited, and decides to set up a school for the children who work in the mines, in the hope of giving them better opportunities for their futures than working in the coal pits. Children began working in the mines from the age of twelve. One of her students is the troublesome, Morgan Evans, who impresses her with something that he has written, and whom she then prepares for an Oxford University scholarship, having recognised his raw talent.



The residents of Glansarno, who misunderstood the meaning of the title, Master of Arts, are surprised to learn the L. C. Moffat, MA, is a woman, Lily Cristobel Moffat, not a man, Lieutenant-Colonel Moffat, as they had assumed. There is immediate opposition to her plans from the Squire, who is also one of the mine owners. He steps in to prevent her from renting the empty building next door that she had planned to use as a schoolroom, so she uses her home, instead, recruiting John Geronwy Jones and Mrs. Ronberry to help her.



Lyn Wilson is wonderful as the single-minded Miss Moffat, sweeping all before her, attempting to improve their lives through the power of education, whether they like it or not. Wilson brings out that determination, and also finds a degree of playfulness in each of her encounters in which she sways other characters to her will.



Eddie Sims conveys the varying moods of Morgan Evans as he undergoes years of tutoring, growing in knowledge, but growing apart from his fellow miners. He and Wilson have a marvellous conflict scene together in which he must decide his own future, giving up his education and returning to the mines, or breaking with everything he knows for the possibility of a better life away from Wales. Wilson and Sims establish a great rapport, a major factor in the success of this production.



Jean Walker plays Miss Moffat's Cockney housekeeper, reformed thief, and highly enthusiastic born-again member of the Militant Righteous Corps (Salvation Army), Mrs. Watty, in a lively performance, and Sophie Livingstone-Pearce gives a notable performance as her obnoxious, self-centred, manipulative, illegitimate daughter, Bessie.



The hymn-singing Chapelgoer, evangelist, and general handyman, John Geronwy Jones, is played by Greg Janzow, who adds another well-developed, lovable character to the production.



Pru Pole makes a welcome return after an extended break from theatre, giving a thoughtful performance as Mrs. Ronberry who has an independent income, time on her hands and, although a spinster in her thirties, is still hopeful of finding a socially acceptable husband, being disappointed when the newcomer turns out to be a woman.



The role of Squire Treverby is in the capable hands of David Roach who presents us with a man of not particularly great intellect, but a considerable ego. He and Wilson quickly establish an antagonistic relationship, as their characters butt heads several times in the early part of the play, but they generate plenty of laughter when Miss Moffat uses his ego against him to get her own way.



Idwal Morris is played by Ryan Kennealy who is kept busy popping in and out, keeping the occupants, and the audience, informed of happenings outside, while Gabe Mangelsdorf, Ishan Rai, Lachlan Bosland, and Rohan Cros, as the other young miner-students, all do well with negotiating the Welsh language and creating individual characters as well as acting as a Greek chorus.



This play has an extra level of difficulty for most of the cast. Some of the dialogue is in Cymraeg, the Welsh language, as many of the young miners speak no English, until taught by Miss Moffat. Siân Clark worked as the language coach, helping those people learn to speak and sing in that language. Janzow and Sims not only have to speak and sing in Welsh, but also have to speak English with a convincing Welsh accent.



It wouldn't be an Independent show without an impressive set, and this one, designed by Croser and Roach, and built by Roach and Chris Gilbert, is one of their best. It is not only incredibly realistic; it is superbly furnished, and ideally suited to the intimacy of the Little Theatre. It is easy to feel as though one is in the room.



With the original operator falling ill, Stephen Dean saved the day by stepping in at the last moment to run the lighting and sound, the lighting being designed by Nic Mollison, and the extensive sound plot, with plenty of Welsh choral music, recorded by Croser.



This excellent production closes on Saturday, and opening night attendance was high, so hurry to book your tickets.