Review: DONE TO DEATH, BY JOVE! – ADELAIDE FRINGE 2023 at Goodwood Theatre And Studios

Reviewed by Barry Lenny, Friday 17th February 2023.



Nicholas Collett and Gavin Robertson are back at the Adelaide Fringe, after being kept away by COVID-19 travel restrictions for the past two years. They have brought Done to Death, By Jove!, an hilarious comedy lampooning the English detective genre, which they also co-wrote.



Perhaps I should say Sir Nicholas of Collett and Sir Gavin of Robertson, as they initially claim to have been recognised in the last honours list. They enter, and explain that they are about to perform a murder mystery play for six actors, but four haven't made it to the theatre because their van has broken down somewhere on the freeway, leaving these two to attempt to play all of the roles. The show must go on. Worse, though, the van also contains the props, costumes, scenery, and their technician. They do, luckily, have the laptop, which is used to provide the recorded sound effects, and they have assembled whatever odds-and-ends they have been able to scrounge to replace all of the missing items.



They are determined to play Sherlock Holmes, Dr. Watson, Miss Marple, and Hercule Poirot, as well as a range of male and female suspects. This is a tricky endeavour, as they attempt to cover the parts played by the missing actors, but, towards the end, more than two characters are supposed to be onstage at the same time. You'll need a ticket to see how they cope with that. In no time at all, the audience's laughter is continuous as the madcap mayhem unfolds.



They make great use of awkward pauses, and confused glances, as they reach points where they have to stop and work out how they will manage the next part of the play, or interrupt one another to discuss how a character is to be interpreted. There are also breaks for telephone calls with Ellie, in the van, and comical side conversations.



The more hectic it becomes, the more frantic they get. An occasional ad-lib, or an unexpectedly creaking floorboard (can they find it again, in future performances?), all adds to the fun, as the two even make each other laugh as well. It is the height of good fun and a descent into lunacy. Brechtian? They think so, apparently.



To say too much more would be to spoil it for those who have yet to see this hilarious production. Be sure to get tickets for this one.