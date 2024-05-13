Australian Dance Theatre Reveals 2024 Tanja Liedtke Studio Residencies For 2024

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Australian Dance Theatre has announced the recipients of the 2024 Tanja Liedtke Studio Residencies for 2024.

Supported by The Tanja Liedke Foundation, the residencies provide artists with two weeks of in-kind space in the Tanja Liedtke Studio to develop new choreographic works. Supported with a $2,600 stipend, the residencies are designed to give artists the space to experiment, challenge form, and extend their artistry.

This year, three residencies were on offer with Australian Dance Theatre looking to support artists locally, regionally and nationally with the program.

“The applications for the residencies this year were of an extremely high standard,” says Australian Dance Theatre’s Artistic Associate, Brianna Kell, “and they came from every corner of the country. The successful artists presented highly ambitious proposals that felt assured, fresh and exciting. We can’t wait to see what they create in the studio.”

Emerging South Australian dance maker, Amelia Watson, who recently presented their work Sentiments at Carclew, will begin to develop new work as part of the program. A recent graduate of Adelaide College of the Arts, Amelia has quickly established networks across Australia and Europe with a formally experimental approach to making.

Narungga/Kaurna artist Jacob Boehme, who recently presented the epic Guuranda at the 2024 Adelaide Festival, will utilise his Memory in Movement technique to find the physical language of an exciting new theatre work, while continuing his practice of centring community engagement and consultation with First Nations artists and Elders in South Australia.

Naarm based makers Amelia Jean O’Leary (Gamilaroi, Yinarr), Bella Waru (Ngāti Tukorehe, Taranaki Tūturu), Danni Cook (Māori (Ngāpuhi), Mā’ohi) and Karlia Cook (Māori (Ngāpuhi), Mā’ohi), will be joining forces to develop an intercultural dance work grounded in the rich tapestry of kinship-based Indigenous knowledge.

“Australian Dance Theatre has always been dedicated to fostering new choreographic voices,” says Artistic Director Daniel Riley, “The 2024 residents are all at vastly different stages of their career, spanning from emerging to established – but what links them is a dedication to navigating subjects and forms that aren’t often explored on our stages. It’s tremendously exciting to have these artists in our space and to have them push boundaries as they develop their work.

“To be able to support artists in this way, and to continue to honour Tanja Liedtke’s incredible legacy is very special. My deepest thanks to The Tanja Liedtke Foundation for their ongoing support of the program and to all the artists who applied and continue to create new work in Australia.”

The residencies will take place in July, August and November.

