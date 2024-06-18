REIMAGINING THE RENAISSANCE Opens at Art Gallery of South Australia Next Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Opening on 20 July 2024, Reimagining the Renaissance is an exploration of one of the most crucial, famous and vibrant periods in art history. The free exhibition runs at the Art Gallery of South Australia until 13 April 2025.

Drawn from AGSA’s important collection, alongside rarely seen private loans, the exhibition features over 140 unrivalled Renaissance works in a wide range of mediums from painting, sculpture, printmaking, coins, drawing and embroidery to printed books. Included are some works by the period’s most celebrated artists such as Albrecht Dürer, Pieter Breughel II, Hans Holbein and Benvenuto Tisi, who engaged with a wide variety of subject matter from religious themes to powerful aristocratic portraits; allegorical scenes and landscapes as well as beautiful objects of decorative art and design.

Throughout art history, the Italian Renaissance has taken centre stage and is regarded as one of the most important periods of artistic innovation and development, often overshadowing broader European art occurring at the same time. Reimagining the Renaissance explores the Northern and English Renaissance periods together with showcasing celebrated Italian masters. It provides an account of the revolutionary changes in art across Europe.

Traversing a long cultural rebirth, Reimagining the Renaissance draws out important ideas which allow us to continue to engage with this important, albeit distant, time in art and society. The exhibition tackles world-changing politics and power dynamics, religious reformation and the rise in secularism, myth and allegory and everyday life in the fifteenth and sixteenth centuries.

The Honourable Andrea Michaels MP, Minister for Arts says, ‘Travel back in time and experience the magic of the Renaissance era. This carefully curated exhibition from AGSA's remarkable collection features stunning works of art that will transport you to a celebrated era. Bring your family and friends for a time-travelling experience outside of the classroom.’

Tansy Curtin, AGSA’s Senior Curator of International Art, Pre-1980 and curator of the exhibition says, ‘Reimagining the Renaissance will introduce and challenge visitors to the notion of what is the Renaissance and the power of art to influence the course of history. The European Renaissance witnessed profound artistic and cultural change, a rebirth following the devasting loss of knowledge in the so-called ‘Dark Ages’. This new and transformative period in art, notions of form, colour and perception changed fundamentally and an artistic revolution was born, most notably in the understanding of composition and realism and the rise of humanism.’

Art Gallery Board Chair, Sandy Verschoor says, ‘Don’t miss this opportunity to see Reimagining the Renaissance, this exhibition showcases AGSA’s incomparable Renaissance collection and the incredible skills and craftmanship of its artists.’

AGSA is renowned for its care and conservation of the collection, with conservation playing a pivotal role in the exhibition. Tansy Curtin has worked extensively with the incredible team of conservators at Artlab to conserve and stabilise some of the rare and fragile works.

A highlight of the conservation includes the cleaning of two 1480 marble angels, from the school of Mino da Fiesole. These carved marble reliefs were acquired for AGSA by H.D. Molesworth, a keeper (or curator) at the Victoria and Albert Museum in 1950. Through research, it has become apparent that at least one of the reliefs was even older than the identified date.

‘The conservation of the works of art helps AGSA tell the stories behind the works, and aids in our understanding of the materials and techniques used by artists at the time. Through AGSA’s commitment to conserving works of art we can ensure that they remain in excellent condition and can be enjoyed by future generations,’ Curtin said.

Artlab's Conservation Project Manager Abby Maxwell-Bowen enjoyed giving the angels a much needed clean to bring back some of their former glory. She says, ‘It was a privilege to be tasked with working on AGSA’s angels, delicately removing years of dirt and grime to reveal their original beauty.’

