Peek Behind the Curtain at Her Majesty's Theatre as the Venue Celebrates 110 Years

Her Majesty's Theatre Guided Tours are back by popular demand! The public is invited to take an exclusive look at Her Majesty's Theatre as she celebrates her 110th birthday in 2023 with more tour dates on sale now.

This exciting opportunity for the public to experience the spectacularly redeveloped theatre takes audiences backstage to see the new state-of-the-art facilities, award-winning architecture and the iconic autograph wall that was dismantled brick by brick and recreated in 2020 with signatures from Broadway stars to local favourites.

The world class venue has recently housed blockbuster productions such as smash-hit SIX the Musical and acclaimed performances of Leon Bridges and Aldous Harding as part of Music At The Maj concert series.

Patrons can tour the rooftop and the Ian and Pamela Wall Gallery which is the designated home to Adelaide Festival Centre's Performing Arts Collection. The collection is now one of the most comprehensive performing arts collections in Australia with over 100,000 objects. Currently on display is Celebrity Sitters which comprises of an array of portraits of local and international celebrities.

Work on Her Majesty's Theatre commenced in June 2018 and was officially unveiled in June 2020 to enthusiastic reviews. Located on Grote Street in the Chinatown Precinct, The Maj is managed by Adelaide Festival Centre, making her a part of the family that is 'The Heart of The Arts' in South Australia.

Adelaide Festival Centre CEO & Artistic Director Douglas Gautier AM: "These tours are always so popular, and we look forward to welcoming even more people to tour the iconic Her Majesty's Theatre and get a behind the scenes look. The redeveloped theatre is truly a grand sight to behold and really needs to be seen in person to be appreciated."

The Adelaide landmark was built in 1913 and is the last remaining example of the famous chain of Tivoli theatres. The theatre attracts some of Australia's most popular touring shows and musicals.

The Maj has showcased many big names across 110 years including Luciano Pavarotti, Dame Gracie Fields, Bill Haley and His Comets, Maggie Smith, Chris Isaak, Archie Roach, Alan Cumming as well as Adelaide's own Paul Kelly, Robyn Archer AO, Greta Bradman, David Campbell OAM along with Kate Ceberano AM, Ali McGregor, Todd McKenney, Rhonda Burchmore OAM and Meow Meow.

Tickets on sale now at www.adelaidefestivalcentre.com.au/whats-on/her-majestys-theatre-guided-tour