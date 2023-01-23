Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Peek Behind the Curtain at Her Majesty's Theatre as the Venue Celebrates 110 Years

Her Majesty's Theatre Guided Tours are back by popular demand!

Jan. 23, 2023  
Her Majesty's Theatre Guided Tours are back by popular demand! The public is invited to take an exclusive look at Her Majesty's Theatre as she celebrates her 110th birthday in 2023 with more tour dates on sale now.

This exciting opportunity for the public to experience the spectacularly redeveloped theatre takes audiences backstage to see the new state-of-the-art facilities, award-winning architecture and the iconic autograph wall that was dismantled brick by brick and recreated in 2020 with signatures from Broadway stars to local favourites.

The world class venue has recently housed blockbuster productions such as smash-hit SIX the Musical and acclaimed performances of Leon Bridges and Aldous Harding as part of Music At The Maj concert series.

Patrons can tour the rooftop and the Ian and Pamela Wall Gallery which is the designated home to Adelaide Festival Centre's Performing Arts Collection. The collection is now one of the most comprehensive performing arts collections in Australia with over 100,000 objects. Currently on display is Celebrity Sitters which comprises of an array of portraits of local and international celebrities.

Work on Her Majesty's Theatre commenced in June 2018 and was officially unveiled in June 2020 to enthusiastic reviews. Located on Grote Street in the Chinatown Precinct, The Maj is managed by Adelaide Festival Centre, making her a part of the family that is 'The Heart of The Arts' in South Australia.

Adelaide Festival Centre CEO & Artistic Director Douglas Gautier AM: "These tours are always so popular, and we look forward to welcoming even more people to tour the iconic Her Majesty's Theatre and get a behind the scenes look. The redeveloped theatre is truly a grand sight to behold and really needs to be seen in person to be appreciated."

The Adelaide landmark was built in 1913 and is the last remaining example of the famous chain of Tivoli theatres. The theatre attracts some of Australia's most popular touring shows and musicals.

The Maj has showcased many big names across 110 years including Luciano Pavarotti, Dame Gracie Fields, Bill Haley and His Comets, Maggie Smith, Chris Isaak, Archie Roach, Alan Cumming as well as Adelaide's own Paul Kelly, Robyn Archer AO, Greta Bradman, David Campbell OAM along with Kate Ceberano AM, Ali McGregor, Todd McKenney, Rhonda Burchmore OAM and Meow Meow.

Tickets on sale now at www.adelaidefestivalcentre.com.au/whats-on/her-majestys-theatre-guided-tour




THE JOHN LENNON SONGBOOK Will Be Performed in Concert at Adelaide Fringe Photo
THE JOHN LENNON SONGBOOK Will Be Performed in Concert at Adelaide Fringe
The John Lennon Songbook in Concert, starring John Lennon and Stewart D'Arrietta is coming to the Adelaide Fringe at the GC Grand Central @ the Arts Centre. Together with the fabulous Liverpool Band, Waters and D'Arrietta bring the newest instalment of their hugely successful interpretation of Lennon's music.
Adelaide Guitar Festival Opens 2023 Registrations For Guitar Winter School and Adelaide In Photo
Adelaide Guitar Festival Opens 2023 Registrations For Guitar Winter School and Adelaide International Classical Guitar Competition
Adelaide Guitar Festival is set to strike a chord in 2023 with registrations now open for Guitar Winter School and Adelaide International Classical Guitar Competition.  
Amelia Ryan Brings Cabaret Show GERIATRIC WOMB to Adelaide Fringe Photo
Amelia Ryan Brings Cabaret Show GERIATRIC WOMB to Adelaide Fringe
At 39 years young, and 36.5 weeks pregnant, Adelaide's own internationally acclaimed cabaret darling, Amelia Ryan, will be waddling onto the stage with her latest creation…well, two of them; a brand new show and a brand new baby, basting in her belly.
DreamBIG 2023 Launches Family Program to Celebrate Adelaide Festival Centres 50th Year Photo
DreamBIG 2023 Launches Family Program to Celebrate Adelaide Festival Centre's 50th Year
DreamBIG 2023, the world's longest running children's festival, will return to Adelaide Festival Centre this May 17-27. The family program, launched today, focuses on the theme 'Our World,' and features more than 50 shows, activities, and exhibitions for audiences from babies to teenagers across 10 days.

