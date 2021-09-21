New Date Announced For Adelaide Baroque's Masterpieces From Handel's London Concert

Adelaide Baroque's third Orchestral Concert for 2021, Handel's London, featuring masterpieces by George Frideric Handel has a new performance date.

The concert will be performed on Sunday 10 October at 6.30pm in Elder Hall featuring guest soprano Jessica Dean in a program curated by Rob Nairn.

Perhaps the best-known baroque composer after Bach, Handel moved to London in 1712 and would spend the next 47 years composing a vast body of work including over 40 Operas. This program will focus on the music he composed in the 1730s. It will be contrasted by some earlier instrumental and vocal works showing many influences, especially Italian, which helped shape his mature style.

Rob Nairn said, 'You can fill more than a dozen programs with gorgeous arias from Handel, all unique, all stunning. He is full of so many surprises. Perhaps some of the best vocal writing during the whole baroque period comes from his Operas and Oratorios.

Australian Soprano Jessica Dean is a Masters graduate of the Royal Academy of Music, London, where she studied with Lillian Watson. At the RAM, she was awarded the Kohn Foundation scholarship as a soloist for the inaugural Royal Academy's Bach Cantata concert series. Jessica has now returned to Adelaide with her young family after spending ten years in Sydney as a soprano with Opera Australia.

For State Opera of SA, she has performed Angela in Graham Koehne's Love Burns, Marzelline (Fidelio) for which she received a Helpmann nomination; Beth in the Australian premiere of Mark Adamo's Little Women; Yum-Yum (The Mikado) and Dew-Fairy (Hansel and Gretel). Jessica has performed as a concert soloist throughout the UK.

Recent concerts include Haydn's 'Berenice che fai?' with the Adelaide Symphony Orchestra. More recently she sang the role of the Mother in Tippet's A Child of our Time in the 2021 Adelaide Festival.

Her Australian and UK awards include the EMR Overseas Scholarship, The Dame Ruby Litchfield Scholarship, The John Lewis Award and The Jennifer Vyvyan Award.

The Adelaide Baroque Orchestra will be led Adelaide's Ben Dollman, who is also Violin Section Leader of Sydney's Australian Brandenburg Orchestra.

Rob Nairn is a founder member of the Adelaide Baroque Orchestra and violone player. Rob taught historical performance at New York's Juilliard School of Music for 14 years before returning to Adelaide.

The concert program comprises:

Concerto Grosso in G Major Op 6 No 1 HWV 319

'Crudel tiranno amor' HWV 97b

Sinfonia for bassoon, strings in B major HWV 338

'What passion cannot Music raise and quell!' from Ode for St. Cecilia's Day, HWV 76

Sonata á 5 - HWV 288

'Tu del Ciel ministro eletto' from 'Trionfo del Tempo' HVW 46

Tickets are $49 / Concession $39 including Seniors and may be purchased at www.trybooking.com/BODUU