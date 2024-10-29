More Than $164 Million Generated For South Australia in Adelaide Festival Centre's 50th Year

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Adelaide Festival Centre recorded attendances of over 1 million in its 50th year in 2023, generating more than $164 million for South Australia. In 2023, the iconic venue hosted Mary Poppins, one of the highest attended productions in Adelaide Festival Centre's 50 year history, as well as OzAsia Festival, DreamBIG Children's Festival, Adelaide Guitar Festival, Adelaide Cabaret Festival and Celebrating First Nations.

Shows and events at Adelaide Festival Centre and Her Majesty's Theatre between 1 January – 31 December 2023 generated an estimated total of more than $164 million for the state – including food and beverage, transport, accommodation and box office. This spend created 64,572 visitor nights in South Australia and directly supported over 900 estimated full time equivalent jobs.

One of Australia's most active arts centres, Adelaide Festival Centre has placed itself as the heart of the arts in South Australia, presenting a wide range of festivals, performances, exhibitions, major musicals, and arts activities for the community.

The first major arts centre built in Australia, Adelaide Festival Centre was opened on 2 June 1973 by Australian Prime Minister Gough Whitlam, South Australian Premier Don Dunstan and Lord Mayor of Adelaide, Robert Porter. Its iconic architecture, designed by architect John Morphett, took almost three years to construct.

Adelaide Festival Centre CEO and Artistic Director Douglas Gautier AM: “As a leading Asia Pacific cultural centre and South Australia's principal performing arts venue, we remain as committed as ever to supporting and co-presenting a vast array of events, including year-round festivals and some of the world's biggest touring musicals.

“At Adelaide Festival Centre, we believe in ‘Arts for All', with the social benefits and economic impact of the arts reaching far and wide. The celebrations continue this year with the anniversary of our beloved Drama Centre, including Dunstan Playhouse and Space Theatre.”

Last year Festival Theatre celebrated 50 years, with the sold out 50th Anniversary Celebration Concert and the launch of a new podcast featuring in depth conversations with some of the stars who have performed at the venue including William Barton, Kate Ceberano, Eddie Perfect, Todd McKenney and Rhonda Burchmore, and many more.

In 2024, Dunstan Playhouse and Space Theatre celebrate 50 years with the nostalgic exhibition, 1974: Stage Two, open to the public from 15 November to 23 December in Dunstan Playhouse Foyer. Showcasing memorabilia, costumes, and artwork, the exhibition reflects on how Dunstan Playhouse and Space Theatre have fostered and showcased local and international actors and creatives over the last 50 years, including Cate Blanchett, Jacki Weaver, Judy Davis, Tilda Cobham-Hervey and Sarah Snook.

Minister for Arts, the Hon. Andrea Michaels MP: “The iconic Adelaide Festival Centre is the heart of South Australia's revered arts and cultural sector. The Malinauskas Government recognises the significant economic impact that Adelaide Festival Centre provides for our state and the important place it holds for audiences, artists and arts workers alike.”

The opening of The Playhouse and Space Theatre in 1974 marked the beginning of a new chapter in Adelaide's cultural history, positioning the city as a vibrant and dynamic centre for the performing arts. Recognising Premier at the time, Don Dunstan's role in shaping the state's cultural landscape and supporting the arts, The Playhouse was renamed in his honour as Dunstan Playhouse in the early 2000s.

For 50 years, Dunstan Playhouse and Space Theatre have been instrumental in nurturing the growth of South Australia's arts community, hosting numerous productions from local theatre companies, including State Theatre Company South Australia, to international touring shows, and they continue to be beloved theatres at Adelaide Festival Centre - South Australia's heart of the arts.

OzAsia Festival this year is celebrating record breaking attendances across its opening events with more than 106,000 attendees. Adelaide Festival Centre and the Riverbank precinct were abuzz with enthusiastic crowds across the festival's first four days of performances and community events. The Moon Lantern Trail attracted 42,000 attendees who enjoyed roving performances, giant lanterns, interactive workshops and delectable food on the riverbank. OzAsia Festival continues until November 10.

The economic impact of Adelaide Festival Centre's 50th year was calculated by Barry Burgan, Economic Research Consultants.

