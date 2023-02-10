Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Kym Mackenzie and Kelly Vincent Team Up For KYM'S OVERALL EXTRAVAGANZA SHOWCASE at Adelaide Fringe

Performances are February 21-23.

Feb. 10, 2023  
Kym Mackenzie and Kelly Vincent Team Up For KYM'S OVERALL EXTRAVAGANZA SHOWCASE at Adelaide Fringe

Adelaide-based performer and recipient of the 2021 Spirit of the Fringe Award Kym Mackenzie returns with the third instalment of "Kym's Overall Extravaganze Showcase". This next chapter continues Kym's proud history of captivating and infectiously energetic performances with comedy, dance, music and spoken word.

A seasoned and generous performer with experience dating back to the early 90s, Kym creates shows that have something for everyone - from heartfelt autobiographical stories of overcoming fear and isolation to guffaw-inducing dad joke-style comedy and musical numbers that are tried and true crowd pleasers.

With this new show, Kym is once again out to prove that performers with an intellectual disability can enjoy a rich and successful life and artistic career and spread his message that the world needs to 'slow down' and be more aware of how it can better include everyone.

"It's important to provide opportunities for everyone to listen to diverse stories and experiences," says performer Kym Mackenzie, "At my show, you're going to hear some of my history and my passions, and be taken on a journey across my smorgasbord of skills."

"Kym's Overall Extravaganza Showcase Volume 3" brings together a small team including well-known disability rights advocate Kelly Vincent as writer, director and producer, dramaturg Phi Theodoros, choreographer Amelia Warmsley and guitarist Patrick Maher to support Kym in the story of achieving his stage dreams. This updated show, featuring additional writing by an award-winning Adelaide cabaret performer Libby Trainor Parker, explores Kym's childhood, growing up in a time when disabled people were often shunned, his gambling adventures, his most important friendships as well as his plans for his upcoming retirement.

"Kym's dedication to his craft never fails to impress me," says director & community arts worker Kelly Vincent. "The obvious joy Kym gets from growing and sharing his talents as a storyteller is an honour to behold."

Kym Mackenzie began treading the boards as an actor in 1992 with the Bedford Players. Now he is well known amongst the local scene volunteering at events and festivals or proudly cheering his friends on from the audience. While Kym loves to share the stage, he is excited to be refining his craft as a solo performer in Adelaide Fringe 2023. Kym and the team would like to thank the Adelaide Fringe Artists Fund, Gluttony, and the Adelaide Fringe Festival.



Russell Peters Will Embark on Australian Tour in 2023 With ACT YOUR AGE Photo
Russell Peters Will Embark on Australian Tour in 2023 With ACT YOUR AGE
Russell Peters returns to the global stage with an all-new world tour.  The first phase of The Russell Peters Act Your Age World Tour started in 2021 and will bring the tour to Australia in March 2023 with shows in Brisbane, Melbourne, Sydney and Perth.
MUSTARD Makes Australian Debut at Adelaide Fringe Photo
MUSTARD Makes Australian Debut at Adelaide Fringe
Fishamble: The New Play Company in association with Sunday's Child and Joanne Hartstone, will bring the much loved MUSTARD written and performed by Eva O'Connor and directed by Hildegard Ryan to Adelaide Fringe Festival, for 34 performances at Holden Street Theatres from 14 February- 19 March.
A LOVELY DAY TO BE ONLINE Comes to Adelaide Fringe Next Month Photo
A LOVELY DAY TO BE ONLINE Comes to Adelaide Fringe Next Month
Melbourne writer and performer Connor Morel (who recently appeared as Gene Simmons in the New Zealand and Australian tour of The Wedding Singer – The Musical which played at Adelaide’s Her Majesty’s Theatre in April 2021) returns to Adelaide with this original gig-theatre show that asks: are we doing the internet right?
Adelaide Writers Week 2023 Programme Announced, Truth Be Told Photo
Adelaide Writers' Week 2023 Programme Announced, Truth Be Told
For the 38th  Adelaide Writers' Week, writers from around the world will come together in the Pioneer Women's Memorial Gardens to celebrate the art and craft of writing: from the issues that keep us awake at night, to the finer points of grammar, as they explore the theme Truth Be Told.

More Hot Stories For You


Kym Mackenzie and Kelly Vincent Team Up For KYM'S OVERALL EXTRAVAGANZA SHOWCASE at Adelaide FringeKym Mackenzie and Kelly Vincent Team Up For KYM'S OVERALL EXTRAVAGANZA SHOWCASE at Adelaide Fringe
February 10, 2023

Adelaide-based performer and recipient of the 2021 Spirit of the Fringe Award Kym Mackenzie returns with the third instalment of “Kym's Overall Extravaganze Showcase”. This next chapter continues Kym's proud history of captivating and infectiously energetic performances with comedy, dance, music and spoken word. 
MUSTARD Makes Australian Debut at Adelaide FringeMUSTARD Makes Australian Debut at Adelaide Fringe
February 9, 2023

Fishamble: The New Play Company in association with Sunday's Child and Joanne Hartstone, will bring the much loved MUSTARD written and performed by Eva O'Connor and directed by Hildegard Ryan to Adelaide Fringe Festival, for 34 performances at Holden Street Theatres from 14 February- 19 March.
Russell Peters Will Embark on Australian Tour in 2023 With ACT YOUR AGERussell Peters Will Embark on Australian Tour in 2023 With ACT YOUR AGE
February 9, 2023

Russell Peters returns to the global stage with an all-new world tour.  The first phase of The Russell Peters Act Your Age World Tour started in 2021 and will bring the tour to Australia in March 2023 with shows in Brisbane, Melbourne, Sydney and Perth.
A LOVELY DAY TO BE ONLINE Comes to Adelaide Fringe Next MonthA LOVELY DAY TO BE ONLINE Comes to Adelaide Fringe Next Month
February 9, 2023

Melbourne writer and performer Connor Morel (who recently appeared as Gene Simmons in the New Zealand and Australian tour of The Wedding Singer – The Musical which played at Adelaide’s Her Majesty’s Theatre in April 2021) returns to Adelaide with this original gig-theatre show that asks: are we doing the internet right?
The GC 'Grand Central' Returns as Adelaide Fringe Music Hub at Revamped Arts TheatreThe GC 'Grand Central' Returns as Adelaide Fringe Music Hub at Revamped Arts Theatre
February 8, 2023

The GC 'Grand Central', one of Adelaide Fringe's most popular venues and producers has announced its much-awaited return with a curated music program showcasing top-tier Australian music shows at Angas Street's iconic Arts Theatre.
share