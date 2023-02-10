Kym Mackenzie and Kelly Vincent Team Up For KYM'S OVERALL EXTRAVAGANZA SHOWCASE at Adelaide Fringe

Adelaide-based performer and recipient of the 2021 Spirit of the Fringe Award Kym Mackenzie returns with the third instalment of "Kym's Overall Extravaganze Showcase". This next chapter continues Kym's proud history of captivating and infectiously energetic performances with comedy, dance, music and spoken word.

A seasoned and generous performer with experience dating back to the early 90s, Kym creates shows that have something for everyone - from heartfelt autobiographical stories of overcoming fear and isolation to guffaw-inducing dad joke-style comedy and musical numbers that are tried and true crowd pleasers.

With this new show, Kym is once again out to prove that performers with an intellectual disability can enjoy a rich and successful life and artistic career and spread his message that the world needs to 'slow down' and be more aware of how it can better include everyone.

"It's important to provide opportunities for everyone to listen to diverse stories and experiences," says performer Kym Mackenzie, "At my show, you're going to hear some of my history and my passions, and be taken on a journey across my smorgasbord of skills."

"Kym's Overall Extravaganza Showcase Volume 3" brings together a small team including well-known disability rights advocate Kelly Vincent as writer, director and producer, dramaturg Phi Theodoros, choreographer Amelia Warmsley and guitarist Patrick Maher to support Kym in the story of achieving his stage dreams. This updated show, featuring additional writing by an award-winning Adelaide cabaret performer Libby Trainor Parker, explores Kym's childhood, growing up in a time when disabled people were often shunned, his gambling adventures, his most important friendships as well as his plans for his upcoming retirement.

"Kym's dedication to his craft never fails to impress me," says director & community arts worker Kelly Vincent. "The obvious joy Kym gets from growing and sharing his talents as a storyteller is an honour to behold."

Kym Mackenzie began treading the boards as an actor in 1992 with the Bedford Players. Now he is well known amongst the local scene volunteering at events and festivals or proudly cheering his friends on from the audience. While Kym loves to share the stage, he is excited to be refining his craft as a solo performer in Adelaide Fringe 2023. Kym and the team would like to thank the Adelaide Fringe Artists Fund, Gluttony, and the Adelaide Fringe Festival.