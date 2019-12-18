Karen J White Presents 'My Tribute To Kirsty Maccoll' At Fringe World And Adelaide Fringe Festivals 2020

As a result of receiving great accolades from many attendances at the annual 'Kirstyfest' (Soho, London) from Kirsty MacColl's fans as well having great passion for Kirsty's inspirational music Karen J White set herself the project of creating a tribute to Kirsty's life, music and legacy to inspire others regarding a major influence in Karen's own music. This two year plus project culminated in two studio albums, a pocket guide to Kirsty and a live show. Both the albums and show tell stories of love and betrayal, happiness and sadness, innocence and raunchiness through some of the best British music published during the 80s and 90s. Certainly Kirsty had a phenomenal following in the UK and worked both in her own right and with many of the top names of that era. In Australia perhaps the song she is best known for is her duet with Shane MacGowan of 'The Pogues' and their song 'Fairytale of New York' which around the globe still finds itself in the top of music charts at Christmas!



On 23 & 24 January 2020, as part of 'Fringe World Festival 2020' at 7:45pm in The White Room at The Wembley Hotel (thewembleyhotel.com.au), Perth (WA Australia) Karen J White will be presenting the world launch of her personal tribute to the life, music and legacy of the late, great Kirsty MacColl 'My Tribute to Kirsty MacColl'. This will be followed by five shows at the 'Adelaide Fringe Festival 2020' in March.



Karen's two 'Kirsty' albums, 'In These Shoes?' and 'Soho Square', were produced by Karen and Nigel Pegrum at Nigel's recording studio 'Pegasus Studios' in Cairns (QLD Australia) - Nigel having grown up in the UK as a drummer with the 'The Small Faces', 'Steeleye Span' and 'The Barron Knights' amongst others, now a music producer in Queensland for the likes of ARIA winner 'Seaman Dan'. Karen's albums have been critiqued by many including one of Kirsty's co-writers Philip Rambow who said (extract) "I ... want to congratulate you in a really really excellent and in depth work. The playing is excellent throughout, all the arrangements are spot on. But the vocals and especially the harmonies are right on the money. Trying to get the layering and effect of Kirsty's great vocal sound is so so difficult and you've achieved that better than anyone I've heard." "My personal favourite is actually The Butcher Boy, and maybe that's because there's less to try to get in from Kirsty's original, so being sparer, there's more room for raw emotion which is here in a profound and touching way. The violin playing is also really really soulful. So all and all a hugely accomplished and lovingly put together project. You and your whole team should be very very proud of yourselves. Thanks so much for sending. If there's any thing I can do to help with promotion let me know. All the best."



Karen has also written a pocket guide about Kirsty's life entitled 'A potted history of the life and career of Kirsty MacColl, a few relevant bits anyway!' to accompany the albums.



Karen's show 'My Tribute to Kirsty MacColl' draws on some of Karen's own favourites from her albums, chosen to showcase Kirsty's diverse talent and give a roller-coaster ride of great music and songs from the start to the tragic premature end of Kirsty's short life. Karen's albums and show tell stories throughout the gamut of emotions, in Karen's quirky and passionate style. To quote Karen "I am not Kirsty MacColl and I don't set out to try to be her but I do try to deliver the turns, twists and innuendo as Kirsty did. I showcase some well-known and some not-so-well-known songs picking my way along her sometimes bumpy but very successful short career". One example is the song 'In These Shoes?' which is about is about surviving Sex, or not, in high heels and sets the theme for Karen's show. Other particularly notable songs in Karen's show include 'They Don't Know', 'There's a guy Works Down the Chip Shop', 'Days', 'I'm Going Out With An 80 Year Old Millionaire' and many more. Karen presents herself in three styles: 'Karen J White' as a solo performer with or without a band , 'Music and Mayhem' as herself and one guest artist and as 'Quintessential Quirk' which is a themed show comprising Karen and a collection of other artists to suit each show - further QQs have been set aside for now in favour of Karen's tribute show. Her latest 'Music and Mayhem' was with Michael Simic (aka Mikelangelo of 'Mikelangelo & The Black Sea Gentlemen') - "two quirkies together"! For 'My Tribute to Kirsty MacColl' Karen will be presenting herself solo with a few songs supported by her 'band in a stick' (recordings from her albums excluding her vocals).



Do come along, learn about a great singer songwriter of the 80s/90s and laugh, cry and enjoy the songs and their stories from serious to raunchy.

7:45pm

23 and 24 January 2020

The White Room

The Wembley Hotel

344 Cambridge Street

Wembley WA 6014

thewembleyhotel.com.au

9:30pm

3 to 7 March 2020

The Garage International

Town Hall

128 King William Street

Adelaide SA 5000

thegarageinternational.com





Related Articles Shows View More Australia - Adelaide Stories

More Hot Stories For You