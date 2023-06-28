Jazzmeia Horn Comes to Adelaide in August For Concerts and Masterclass

In an Australian exclusive, three-time Grammy nominee Jazzmeia Horn will mentor and perform with the state’s top graduating musicians from the Elder Conservatorium of Music.

The New York-based award-winning vocalist, producer, activist, writer, and educator is coming to Adelaide in August as a guest of the Helpmann Academy and University of Adelaide, to conduct a series of masterclasses and perform in two exclusive concerts.

Jazzmeia Horn says: “I’m very much looking forward to spending two weeks in Adelaide with my good friend and accompanist, Victor Gould, to not only perform at some extraordinary venues but mentor the next generation of jazz talent.

“There is nothing more rewarding than teaching musicians how to serve jazz and showing audiences how we do that on stage. Jazz is my culture and it is also my passion to share it with the world! It’s going to be a special fortnight.”

Horn is the guest artist for Helpmann Academy’s annual A Night of Jazz event (Friday 25 August), which includes the Jazz Awards and concert performance. The Jazz Awards will see more than $32,500 awarded to Elder Conservatorium’s top jazz graduates.

Horn will also perform an intimate Sunday afternoon concert at the exquisite UKARIA Cultural Centre, Mount Barker (Sunday 20 August), accompanied by pianist, composer and 'first-call sideman’, Victor Gould.

An exclusive masterclass will also be held for selected Elder of Conservatorium students and graduates, as part of this hands-on, educational opportunity.

Jane MacFarlane, CEO Helpmann Academy, says: “We are thrilled to be able to provide career-defining opportunities to emerging musicians from the Elder Conservatorium of Music.

“The Helpmann Academy A Night of Jazz event and awards night is a highlight on the calendar for us, the University of Adelaide and our philanthropic partners. Bringing out an international, Grammy Award

nominated artist like Jazzmeia Horn is such a buzz! We’re so excited to see how these opportunities impact and shape the burgeoning practices of the next generation of jazz musicians in our state.”

Enthused as one of the “most exciting young vocalists in jazz” by The New York Times and praised by prestigious publications such as The New Yorker, The San Francisco Chronicle and The Texas Monthly, Horn is one of contemporary jazz’s finest voices.

Having collected the top prizes at the 2013 Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Vocal Competition and the 2015 Thelonious Monk Institute International Jazz Competition, Horn’s three albums A Social Call

(2017), Love and Liberation (2019) and Dear Love (2021) were all nominated for Grammy Awards.

Horn’s South Australian visit is a coup for jazz enthusiasts and students, as Horn has literally written the book on jazz vocal with the release of her 2021 book: Strive from Within: The Jazzmeia Horn Approach.

Anna Goldsworthy, Director of Elder Conservatorium of Music, says: “Exposure to International Artists like Jazzmeia Horn is an utterly invaluable opportunity for our Elder Conservatorium jazz students and our alumni.

“Working alongside an artist of this calibre, our young musicians enjoy a first-rate artistic experience; when married to this level of pedagogical expertise, the experience also leaves them with tools that continue to inform their practice,” Goldsworthy says.

Upcoming Events

Jazzmeia Horn in Concert with Victor Gould

UKARIA Cultural Centre, Mount Barker

Sunday 20 August 2023

2:00pm

Jazzmeia Horn Masterclass

Madley Studio, University of Adelaide

Tuesday 22 August 2023

2:00pm

A Night of Jazz with Jazzmeia Horn

Elder Hall, University of Adelaide

Friday 25 August 2023

7:00pm – 9:00pm