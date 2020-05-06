Healthcare Workers and Artists celebrate International Nurses Day with HEART SOUNDS, an online concert streaming on International Nurses Day, Tuesday 12 May 2020.



International Nurses Day is celebrated annually on May 12, the birthday of Florence Nightingale, the founder of modern nursing. In 2020, not only are we celebrating this special day, the World Health Organisation has officially declared 2020 'The Year of the Nurse and the Midwife'. The Covid-19 crisis has drawn into sharp focus the importance and extraordinary contribution that the entire healthcare workforce provides our community, locally and globally, giving further cause to recognise workers across all areas of healthcare.



HEART SOUNDS brings together a collection of Australia's most luminous artists of stage, screen and music, with insights from frontline healthcare workers. Hosted by the sensational Virginia Gay, HEART SOUNDS features performances direct from the homes of David Campbell, Gorgi Coghlan, Lucy Durack, Rebecca Gibney, Geraldine Hakewill, Joel Jackson, Bert LaBonte, Maggie McKenna, Zahra Newman, Okenyo, Eddie Perfect, Jemma Rix, Hayden Tee and more.

Through this online musical event, we will unite in community-wide appreciation and celebration of the nursing and healthcare workforce, who devote their lives to caring and sustaining our wellbeing.

Date: Tuesday 12 May at 7:00pm

Price: Free

Streaming at: www.facebook.com/HeartSoundsConcert





