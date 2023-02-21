Gospo Collective Returns To Fringe With World Premiere Of WHITNEY - THE GREATEST LOVE OF ALL

Australia's leading vocal powerhouse GOSPO Collective is back for the Adelaide Fringe bringing the glam, strength and spirit of the legendary Whitney Houston to life in the world premiere of Whitney - The Greatest Love of All.

For one week only, the Whitney spectacular hits The Fantail stage, in Gluttony, with Gospo promising a performance that is bigger and better than ever before with a musical frontline of nine vocalists, backed by a choir of more than 60 talented singers and a five-piece live band.

Directed and led by nationally renowned arranger, conductor and vocal performer, Charmaine Jones, who directed Jackson vs Jackson in 2021, Whitney bonds magnificent harmonies and captivating moments while shining a light on the musical icon a decade after her passing.

"Our incredible performers inspire the mind and heart with their breathtaking voices, and we are ready for a stellar Adelaide Fringe season," Jones says.

"Whitney Houston touched the lives of so many all over the world with her inspiring and soulful music. Not only was she one of the best-selling music artists of all time, she was also an incredibly strong woman who was naturally gifted and paved the way for many artists over the generations.

"Audiences can expect all of Whitney's greatest hits including The Greatest Love of All, I Will Always Love You and I Wanna Dance with Somebody and we can't wait to see everyone up and dancing."

Whitney - The Greatest Love of All is on from March 7-13. Tickets from gospocollective.com.au or adelaidefringe.com.au