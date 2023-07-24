Elder Conservatorium Of Music Presents Awakenings Concerts Through August, September, and October

The Elder Conservatorium of Music's 2023 concert series, entitled Awakenings, continues in the newly re-awakened Elder Hall through August, September and October with the Conservatorium presenting 13 lunchtime concerts and 3 evening concerts.

Lunchtime concert highlights include:

Friday 25 August at 1.10pm in Elder Hall the Elder Conservatorium Symphony Orchestra perform Beethoven's Symphony No. 6, Pastoral. A magnificent ode to nature and a departure from the intensity of his other works, Beethoven's sixth symphony was composed in 1808 and captures the essence of a tranquil countryside, evoking vivid imagery of babbling brooks, chirping birds, and gentle breezes. Through its serene melodies and vibrant orchestration, the symphony invites listeners on a sublime journey, offering solace and respite from the chaos of everyday life.

On Friday 15 September at 1.10pm in Elder Hall trailblazing quintet Arcadia Winds perform with Mitchell Berick bass clarinet. The concert program features Janáček Mládí, Valerie Coleman Tzigane and Richard Strauss Serenade in E-flat Major, Op. 7

Arcadia Winds were awarded a fellowship at ANAM on their formation in 2013 and were Musica Viva's inaugural Futuremakers from 2017-9. Now highly acclaimed and greatly in demand, they have worked with international stars, including Lambert Orkis and Paavali Jumppanen, and here combine with the Adelaide Symphony Orchestra's principal bass clarinettist, Mitchell Berick.

On Friday 20 October at 1.10pm in Elder Hall the Elder Conservatorium Chamber Orchestra with Elizabeth Layton violin/director and Caroline Henbest viola perform The Realm of Tales a concert program comprising: CPE Bach String Symphony in B-flat Major Wq. 182/2, Sally Beamish Under the Wing of the Rock, Puccini Crisantemi and the Kurt Atterberg Suite No. 3, Op. 19 for Violin, Viola, and String Orchestra.

Bach's set of six string symphonies was commissioned by Gottfried van Swieten for “private use”, and none were performed publicly in the composer's lifetime. Swedish Atterberg rearranged his music for Maeterlinck's play Soeur Beatrice, replacing the original harmonium with a string orchestra. Puccini's 'Chrysanthemums' (a funeral flower in Italy) commemorates the death of the King of Spain, whilst Beamish's concerto tells a Gaelic story of a young mother fleeing the Glencoe massacre.

Elder Conservatorium Director, Professor Anna |UnwinGoldsworthy says 'Our mission at the Elder Conservatorium of Music is to awaken the artistry of the next generation of musicians across the genres of classical, jazz, music theatre, composition, popular music, and sonic arts. But it is also to awaken future audiences and music-lovers. It is a privilege to present acclaimed performers form around Australia and the world alongside the musicians of tomorrow'.

Tickets for both the Evening and Lunchtime concerts may be purchased online at Click Here

or by mail through the 2023 Awakenings concert brochure.