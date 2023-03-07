Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

EGG Returns to Adelaide For its Final Season

Performances run 7 Mar - 12 Mar & 14 Mar - 19 Mar.

Mar. 07, 2023  
Having won the NZ Tour Ready Award at last year's Adelaide Fringe, and fresh off a headlining Edinburgh Fringe season at the exclusive House of Oz, Erin Fowler's wildly popular 'EGG' - a hilarious, topical and moving solo work - is returning to the Adelaide Fringe for the third and final time.

Single, 32, and with her biological clock ticking, Erin's eggs - according to a Facebook ad - are "dying off." For $15k she could freeze them, but are there other options? Does she even want a child? Is she just buying into social pressures and guilt-laden marketing? By the time she makes a choice, will it already be too late?

Presented by Erin Fowler Movement, and made by an all-star SA creative team, the team behind EGG are thrilled to be completing their dream run with a 12-show, "dozen egg" season in the Ukiyo at Gluttony.

Over the past 3 years EGG has seen multiple 5-star reviews, sell-out seasons across the globe, and received numerous awards including Winner of Best Dance at the 2021 Hollywood Fringe, a nomination for Best Theatre at the Sydney Fringe, and a Weekly Dance Award at the 2021 Adelaide Fringe.

Combining dance, clowning, bagpipes and a cheeky life-sized egg, EGG questions all things fertility, motherhood and big life decisions. Directed by illustrious clown Hew Parham (performing in this year's Fringe with A Trivial Pursuit and Ritalin Brothers, and fresh from his sell out AFC season of solo show "Symphonie de la Bicyclette"), and with a deeply evocative Sound Design and Technical Production by Will Spartalis (Producer of Gluttony's new Club Curious artist bar), EGG questions all things fertility and motherhood in a powerful exploration of how we make (and live with) the big decisions in life.

In a sweet twist of fate, the show also provided fertile ground for real-world romance, with Erin and Will now collaborating on a partnership of both creativity and love. In expressing herself and her desire for inspiring, supportive partnership via the show, Fowler is now joyfully answering the questions EGG poses.

Performer and creator Erin Fowler says, "To complete this 3-year dream run of EGG in the Ukiyo at Gluttony is such a thrill. Having never presented a show at Gluttony before, I am so excited to reach new audiences, share this deeply personal work at a whole new level, and really finish up this labour of love with a bang!"




