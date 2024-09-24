DreamBIG Children's Festival Launches Schools Program

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Adelaide Festival Centre’s DreamBIG Children’s Festival launched its school program inspiring the children of South Australia to reflect on their past, present and future, with the theme ‘I Was, I Am, I Will Be,’ in celebration of the festival’s 50th year.

From May 7 until May 17 2025, thousands of students from across the state will unite at Adelaide Festival Centre, surrounding city locations, regional venues and schools, to be entertained by more than 300 artists across 51 events and workshops.

Students and teachers can look forward to music, dance, storytelling, puppetry, and interactive play, plus a special art exhibition, 50 Years of Dreaming Big, to commemorate 50 years of South Australia’s beloved DreamBIG, the longest-running curated children’s festival in the world.

Students will unite for a grand, statewide birthday celebration, with the return of the cherished Opening Parade on May 7. Teachers can choose to host their own parade at school or take part in the celebratory on-site event at Adelaide Festival Centre.

Other festival highlights include:

Behind the Curtain – Secondary school students will get hands on experience of what an arts career looks like from some of Adelaide’s best creatives, technicians and arts workers.

Fancy Long Legs – A glittery and vibrant musical adventure, based on the picture book by tinsel and craft icon Rachel Burke.

Glow & Tell – Imagined worlds are brought to life through the magic of storytelling and light, by South Australia’s award-winning Patch Theatre.

IMAGINE LIVE – A celebration of creativity, friendship and the wonders of our natural world, based on Alison Lester’s iconic best-selling book, Imagine.

The Princess, The Pea (and The Brave Escapee) – A reimagining of the much-loved fairytale, featuring live classical music performed by Australian Chamber Orchestra.

Tin Can Radio – A fun and creative workshop exploring the world of broadcasting via a pop-up radio station on Festival Plaza. All ideas are welcome at Tin Can Radio!

Write Now Festival – A one day event for aspiring writers in secondary school, giving young people the chance to discover career pathways as a working writer.

DreamBIG Children’s Festival Creative Producer Georgi Paech: “At DreamBIG, we believe that the arts nurture the values and skills that young people need to thrive. It is through this lens that we’ve put together our 50th anniversary program, which reflects on the festival’s legacy, while contemplating how it might evolve in the future.”

Adelaide Festival Centre CEO & Artistic Director Douglas Gautier AM: “We look forward to welcoming students from across South Australia as we unite at Adelaide Festival Centre to commemorate DreamBIG Children’s Festival’s 50th year.”

Minister for Arts, the Hon. Andrea Michaels MP: “The Malinauskas Government is proud to support DreamBIG Children’s Festival, a place for young people to connect to their community and their sense of self through world-class performances and engaging workshops.”

More than 2.5 million children have participated in the festival since its inception in 1974 (as Come Out Festival), and it remains an intrinsic part of growing up in South Australia, placing young audiences at the centre of fresh, inventive, imaginative, and inspiring arts experiences.

Full details for the school program can be found on our website dreambigfestival.com.au

