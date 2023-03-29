Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Cast Set For CITY OF ANGELS At Hayes Theatre Co

Performances begin on 23 June.

Mar. 29, 2023  

Cast Set For CITY OF ANGELS At Hayes Theatre Co

The cast has been announced for the upcoming Sydney premiere of City of Angels which is set to thrill and delight Sydney audiences when it plays at Hayes Theatre Co from 23 June.

Winner of six Tony Awards including Best Musical, City of Angels stars Glenn Hill (Matilda), Aaron Tsindos (Merrily We Roll Along), Shannen Alyce Quan (SIX) and Phoebe Panaretos (Strictly Ballroom) in leading roles. The production also features Paul Hanlon (Hairspray), Home & Away star Penny McNamee (WICKED) and Marcus Rivera (Miss Saigon) alongside a wonderful supporting cast including newcomers Madeleine Betts and Ethan Rutledge, Doron Chester (Frozen), social media sensation Chantel Cofie, Sian Crowe (50 Shades! The Musical Parody), Noah Janssen (title of show), Katelin Koprivec (The Deb), Connor Morel (The Wedding Singer) with Jessica White (Catch Me If You Can) as Margaret.

With a liberal touch of femme fatale and hilarious comedy, City of Angels weaves together two plots unfolding at once, the "real" world of New York 'hack' novelist, Stine (Glenn Hill), and his fictional alter-ego in the "reel" world, private eye Stone (Aaron Tsindos). Stine is lured to Los Angeles with the promise of turning his crime novel City of Angels into a Hollywood blockbuster, while struggling to balance his relationship with his wife, Gabby (Phoebe Panaretos) and his overbearing producer Buddy Fidler (Paul Hanlon).

Each movie scene that Stine writes comes to life on stage, bringing double the laughter and intrigue for the audience. In the black and white movie plot, Alaura Kingsley (Penny McNamee), wife of a millionaire, enlists the services of Stone to find her missing stepdaughter Mallory (Chantel Cofie). Things get steamy when Detective Stone finds Mallory in the most unlikely of places, his bedroom. Stine's characters become embroiled in a larger-than-life mystery involving a rich man, his missing daughter and a scheming wife.

On its Broadway debut, City of Angels won six Tony Awards including Best Musical, Best Original Score and Best Book of a Musical and was also winner of the Laurence Olivier Award for Best Musical Revival earlier that year. With a wonderful jazz score by Cy Coleman, sizzling lyrics from David Zippel and book by acclaimed comic screenwriter Larry Gelbart (M*A*S*H, Tootsie), it makes for a witty and glorious celebration of film noir and includes popular songs, You Can Always Count on Me and I'm Nothing Without You.

This new Australian production of City of Angels is directed and choreographed by Sam Hooper with musical direction by Lucy O'Brien.

With wit, humour and a fantastic Cy Coleman score, City of Angels captures the snappy dialogue of a Raymond Chandler novel and the glitzy showmanship of classic Hollywood; the result is a crowd-pleasing musical unlike any other.




Review: THE TEMPEST at Little Theatre, University Of Adelaide Photo
Review: THE TEMPEST at Little Theatre, University Of Adelaide
There’s a challenge built into the casting.
THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW 50th Anniversary Tour Is Coming To Canberra Photo
THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW 50th Anniversary Tour Is Coming To Canberra
The 50th Anniversary production of legendary Rock 'N' Roll musical The Rocky Horror Show has added Canberra to its national tour.
Adelaide Cabaret Festival Announces 2023 Program Photo
Adelaide Cabaret Festival Announces 2023 Program
Adelaide Cabaret Festival has gone all out, with the biggest and brightest performers announced today, as Adelaide’s favourite winter festival gets set to sizzle when it celebrates Adelaide Festival Centre’s 50th Anniversary in June.
Review: FOUR FLAT WHITES IN ITALY at ARTS Theatre Photo
Review: FOUR FLAT WHITES IN ITALY at ARTS Theatre
Therry can be proud of this production.

More Hot Stories For You


THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW 50th Anniversary Tour Is Coming To CanberraTHE ROCKY HORROR SHOW 50th Anniversary Tour Is Coming To Canberra
March 27, 2023

The 50th Anniversary production of legendary Rock 'N' Roll musical The Rocky Horror Show has added Canberra to its national tour.
Adelaide Cabaret Festival Announces 2023 ProgramAdelaide Cabaret Festival Announces 2023 Program
March 27, 2023

Adelaide Cabaret Festival has gone all out, with the biggest and brightest performers announced today, as Adelaide’s favourite winter festival gets set to sizzle when it celebrates Adelaide Festival Centre’s 50th Anniversary in June.
Adelaide Festival Centre and JamFactory Celebrate Golden Anniversaries With Special CollaborationAdelaide Festival Centre and JamFactory Celebrate Golden Anniversaries With Special Collaboration
March 22, 2023

​​​​​​​In the spirit of celebration and collaboration, Adelaide Festival Centre has commissioned a special set of brooch designs by local artists which will be available for purchase in commemoration of Adelaide Festival Centre's 50th Anniversary. 
Adelaide Baroque Returns In 2023 With New ImpetusAdelaide Baroque Returns In 2023 With New Impetus
March 22, 2023

Australia's oldest early-music ensemble, Adelaide Baroque, returns with new impetus in 2023 with a four concert Orchestral Series and a five concert Explorations Series, before finishing the year with their first full performance of Handel's Messiah, in collaboration with Anthony Hunt and the choir of St Peter's Cathedral, in what will be a first performance of the Messiah on historical instruments in Adelaide.
Independent Theatre Celebrates 40 Years Of Bringing Theatrical Gems To The Adelaide StageIndependent Theatre Celebrates 40 Years Of Bringing Theatrical Gems To The Adelaide Stage
March 21, 2023

From the anguish of a faded southern belle to a comedic romp through Shakespeare’s love life, Independent Theatre is bringing theatrical gems to the stage as it celebrates its ruby anniversary.
share