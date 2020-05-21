Broadway Sings Alanya Bridge As Part Of Adelaide FringeVIEW

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

'Broadway Sings Alanya Bridge' is an intimate international virtual concert featuring the music of Australian musical theatre composer Alanya Bridge and the stars of Broadway.

Featuring Broadway's Glinda from Wicked, Ginna Claire Mason (Wicked, Newsies, Flashdance), Kennedy Caughell (Beautiful, Great Comet, Wicked), Keri Rene Fuller (Waitress, Jagged Little Pill, Cats), Devin Ilaw (Les Misérables, Miss Saigon), Diane Phelan (School Of Rock, The King And I, Here Lies Love) and Ben Roseberry (The Lion King, Gentleman's Guide).

Curated for Adelaide FringeVIEW, this online festival runs until May 31st. Catch this star studded event at https://adelaidefringe.com.au/fringetix/broadway-sings-alanya-bridge-fringeview

