Bill Bailey Announces Rescheduled Australian Tour Set For 2022

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 restrictions and uncertainty, Bill Bailey's tour will be rescheduled to September/October/November 2022.

Bill Bailey will now bring his brand new show En Route To Normal starting in Toowoomba on September 22 2022 and taking him around the country for 28 shows. Bill performed this show with rave reviews and sold out theatres in New Zealand earlier this year while he was there filming his new television series Patriot Brains currently airing on SBS.

Bill Bailey said " I was hoping to be in Australia for my EN ROUTE TO NORMAL tour this October, but due to the current Covid situation there, it's now not going to happen. I can't tell you how much I'll miss not being there - my Australian tours are a highlight of my touring year. Counting down to the time when I can return in 2022, and hopefully catch up with you all then"

"All tickets will be valid for next year and the venues will be in contact with all ticket holders in due course about the rescheduled dates. I hope you're all doing OK."

All tickets are valid for the rescheduled dates listed below and do not need to be exchanged. Simply present your existing ticket(s) at the venue on the new date.

Tour Dates

Empire Theatre, Toowoomba, QLD

Sat 23 Oct 2021 now valid for Thu 22 Sep 2022

The Events Centre, Caloundra, QLD

Thu 28 Oct 2021 now valid for Sat 24 Sep 2022

QPAC Concert Hall, Brisbane, QLD

Mon 25 Oct 2021 now valid for Sun 25 Sep 2022

Tue 26 Oct 2021 now valid for Tue 27 Sep 2022

Wed 27 Oct 2021 now valid for Wed 28 Sep 2022

The Star Gold Coast, QLD

Fri 29 Oct 2021 now valid for Fri 30 Sep 2022

Riverside Theatre, Perth Convention and Exhibition Centre, WAMon 1 Nov 2021 now valid for Mon 3 Oct 2022Tue 2 Nov 2021 now valid for Tue 4 Oct 2022

Performing Arts Centre, Mandurah, WA

Sun 31 Oct 2021 now valid for Thu 6 Oct 2022

Wrest Point Entertainment Centre, Hobart, TAS

Tue 9 Nov 2021 now valid for Sun 9 Oct 2022

Princess Theatre, Launceston, TAS

Mon 8 Nov 2021 now valid for Mon 10 Oct 2022

Thebarton Theatre, Adelaide, SA

Fri 5 Nov 2021 now valid for Wed 12 Oct 2022

Sat 6 No 2021 now valid for Thu 13 Oct 2022

Costa Hall, Geelong, VIC

Sat 13 Nov 2021 now valid for Sat 15 Oct 2022

Town Hall, Wollongong, NSW

Fri 19 Nov 2021 now valid for Mon 17 Oct 2022

Thu 25 Nov 2021 now valid for Tue 18 Oct 2022

Palais Theatre, Melbourne, VIC

Mon 15 Nov 2021 now valid for Thu 20 Oct 2022

Tue 16 Nov 2021 now valid for Fri 21 Oct 2022

Wed 17 Nov 2021 now valid for Sat 22 Oct 2022

State Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Sun 21 Nov 2021 now valid for Wed 26 Oct 2022

Mon 22 Nov 2021 now valid for Thu 27 Oct 2022

Wed 24 Nov 2021 now valid for Fri 28 Oct 2022

Civic Theatre, Newcastle NSW

Fri 26 Nov 2021 now valid for Sun 30 Oct 2022

Sun 28 Nov 2021 now valid for Mon 31 Oct 2022

Sydney Coliseum Theatre, NSW

Tue 23 Nov 2021 now valid for Tue 1 Nov 2022

Civic Hall, Ballarat, VIC

Sun 14 Nov 2021 now valid for Thu 3 Nov 2022

Ulumbarra Theatre, Bendigo, VIC

Fri 12 Nov 2021 now valid for Fri 4 Nov 2022

Royal Theatre Canberra, ACT

Sat 27 Nov 2021 now valid for Sat 5 Nov 2022