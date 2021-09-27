Bill Bailey Announces Rescheduled Australian Tour Set For 2022
Bill Bailey will now bring his brand new show En Route To Normal starting in Toowoomba on September 22 2022.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 restrictions and uncertainty, Bill Bailey's tour will be rescheduled to September/October/November 2022.
Bill Bailey will now bring his brand new show En Route To Normal starting in Toowoomba on September 22 2022 and taking him around the country for 28 shows. Bill performed this show with rave reviews and sold out theatres in New Zealand earlier this year while he was there filming his new television series Patriot Brains currently airing on SBS.
Bill Bailey said " I was hoping to be in Australia for my EN ROUTE TO NORMAL tour this October, but due to the current Covid situation there, it's now not going to happen. I can't tell you how much I'll miss not being there - my Australian tours are a highlight of my touring year. Counting down to the time when I can return in 2022, and hopefully catch up with you all then"
"All tickets will be valid for next year and the venues will be in contact with all ticket holders in due course about the rescheduled dates. I hope you're all doing OK."All tickets are valid for the rescheduled dates listed below and do not need to be exchanged. Simply present your existing ticket(s) at the venue on the new date.
Tour Dates
Empire Theatre, Toowoomba, QLD
Sat 23 Oct 2021 now valid for Thu 22 Sep 2022
The Events Centre, Caloundra, QLD
Thu 28 Oct 2021 now valid for Sat 24 Sep 2022
QPAC Concert Hall, Brisbane, QLD
Mon 25 Oct 2021 now valid for Sun 25 Sep 2022
Tue 26 Oct 2021 now valid for Tue 27 Sep 2022
Wed 27 Oct 2021 now valid for Wed 28 Sep 2022
The Star Gold Coast, QLD
Fri 29 Oct 2021 now valid for Fri 30 Sep 2022
Mon 1 Nov 2021 now valid for Mon 3 Oct 2022
Tue 2 Nov 2021 now valid for Tue 4 Oct 2022
Performing Arts Centre, Mandurah, WA
Sun 31 Oct 2021 now valid for Thu 6 Oct 2022
Wrest Point Entertainment Centre, Hobart, TAS
Tue 9 Nov 2021 now valid for Sun 9 Oct 2022
Princess Theatre, Launceston, TAS
Mon 8 Nov 2021 now valid for Mon 10 Oct 2022
Thebarton Theatre, Adelaide, SA
Fri 5 Nov 2021 now valid for Wed 12 Oct 2022
Sat 6 No 2021 now valid for Thu 13 Oct 2022
Costa Hall, Geelong, VIC
Sat 13 Nov 2021 now valid for Sat 15 Oct 2022
Town Hall, Wollongong, NSW
Fri 19 Nov 2021 now valid for Mon 17 Oct 2022
Thu 25 Nov 2021 now valid for Tue 18 Oct 2022
Palais Theatre, Melbourne, VIC
Mon 15 Nov 2021 now valid for Thu 20 Oct 2022
Tue 16 Nov 2021 now valid for Fri 21 Oct 2022
Wed 17 Nov 2021 now valid for Sat 22 Oct 2022
State Theatre, Sydney, NSW
Sun 21 Nov 2021 now valid for Wed 26 Oct 2022
Mon 22 Nov 2021 now valid for Thu 27 Oct 2022
Wed 24 Nov 2021 now valid for Fri 28 Oct 2022
Civic Theatre, Newcastle NSW
Fri 26 Nov 2021 now valid for Sun 30 Oct 2022
Sun 28 Nov 2021 now valid for Mon 31 Oct 2022
Sydney Coliseum Theatre, NSW
Tue 23 Nov 2021 now valid for Tue 1 Nov 2022
Civic Hall, Ballarat, VIC
Sun 14 Nov 2021 now valid for Thu 3 Nov 2022
Ulumbarra Theatre, Bendigo, VIC
Fri 12 Nov 2021 now valid for Fri 4 Nov 2022
Royal Theatre Canberra, ACT
Sat 27 Nov 2021 now valid for Sat 5 Nov 2022