BISEXUAL INTELLECTUALS Queer Comedy Cabaret to Play Adelaide Fringe 2024

Bisexual Intellectuals will play at The Kingfisher at Gluttony (Rymill Park/Murlawirrapurka) from the 16th February - 25th February 2024.

By: Jan. 20, 2024

BISEXUAL INTELLECTUALS Queer Comedy Cabaret to Play Adelaide Fringe 2024

Bisexuals of South Australia, rejoice! A brand new queer cabaret is hitting the stage this Adelaide Fringe, created by three of South Australia's premiere female performers. Bisexual Intellectuals is a one hour comedy cabaret, jam-packed with original music, pop culture nods, tight three-part harmonies, explosive choreography, and utter queer joy.

Bisexual Intellectuals is co-created and performed by Adelaide Fringe powerhouses Millicent Sarre, Jemma Allen, and Rosie Russell. Millicent Sarre is best known to Adelaide audiences for her feminist cabaret work; her most recent solo show Millicent Sarre is Opinionated won ‘Best Cabaret' of Adelaide Fringe 2023. Jemma Allen was most recently seen in the Award-Winning queer parody musical Reclaiming Harry in 2023, and Rosie Russell is a resident artist of cult-favourite cabaret, The Finest Filth Variety Hour.

The show will feature a fully original score co-written by Allen, Russell and Sarre, representing a diverse range of musical genres. The score features both the gentle and lilting (including “An Ode to my Lesbian Boyfriend”, a folk-style song about bisexual women gravitating towards effeminate male partners) as well as the utterly head-banging (including a filthy EDM track about the trope that bisexual people can't sit in chairs). The music also features many a nod to the trio's Musical Theatre roots: Sarre and Russell met at the Elder Conservatorium, where they recently graduated with Bachelors of Music Theatre.

As to the motivation behind creating a cabaret about the Bisexual experience, Russell says “Bisexuals are the largest group in the LGBT+ community, and one of the groups with the poorest representation in society, media and pop-culture. As three bisexual women, we wanted to address that deficit with levity and joy, and allow bisexual folk to feel seen and celebrated through music and comedy.” Sarre adds “So much queer theatre and media centres around queer tragedy. Queer joy is just as important, if not more so.”

According to its creators, the tight-knit bond that the team share as friends is the secret to their success as a trio. Allen says “It's amazing that I get to hang out with my best friends and write songs together and call it work. The show is made so much stronger because of the love and trust we have for each other, and the unique skill sets each of us brings. It's very much a case of the whole being greater than the sum of the parts. I'm so proud of what we've created and can't wait to share it with our audiences and fellow bis!”.

Bisexual Intellectuals will play at The Kingfisher at Gluttony (Rymill Park/Murlawirrapurka) from the 16th February - 25th February 2024, 7:20pm shows daily (excluding Mondays). Tickets available at the button below. Tickets $23-$31. MA15+. AUSLAN interpreted sessions 20th & 22nd February 2024.




Recommended For You