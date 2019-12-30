BAGGAGE LIMIT Premieres At Adelaide Fringe Festival March 2020

What do Aria awards, Les Girls, Sydney's Kings Cross, Shirley Bassey, Abe Saffron, Dusty Springfield, anxiety and depression have in common?

They all feature in a new one-woman musical monologue, BAGGAGE LIMIT written by artist, singer songwriter and performer Peta Morris, which will be premiering at The Adelaide Fringe Festival in March 2020.

Some of you may be familiar with her powerhouse vocal work on the TOP 10 ARIA charting dance hit "Just The Thing" and songs on two albums with music producer, Paul Mac in the early 2000's.

However, it was a nervous breakdown (or breakthrough) in 2018 that ironically was the driving force in Peta gracing the stage after 13 long years and writing a musical monologue about the experience.

BAGGAGE LIMIT is a literal unpacking of the contents of Peta's life from her birth (cue life size vulva and re birthing in song), and the coming to terms of a life lived with anxiety and depression.

With her alter egos Wayne and Sharon in tow, it's a performance that will spark hilarity, expose heartbreak and remind us all that...

'Sometimes you have to unpack your shit to find the magic'.

Baggage Limit premieres March 9-14th, 9pm, The Bakehouse Theatre, 255 Angas street, Adelaide. Tickets on sale through Adelaide Fringe www.adelaidefringe.com.au.





