Adelaide Guitar Festival’s ON THE ROAD Heads to Kangaroo Island 

Adelaide Guitar Festival’s award-winning program On the Road has landed in Kangaroo Island kicking off a series of specially curated free live performances by some of Australia’s finest guitarists from November 7 to November 11.

Adelaide Guitar Festival’s On the Road brings free, family-friendly, live performances by leading guitarists to regional South Australia. Working with councils and organisations across the state, the festival program incorporates everything from workshops in schools to family-friendly micro festivals.

Kingscote Town Hall and The Shearing Shed at Eleanor Downs will hold two main showcase events with many other pop-up performances happening across the island at schools, community centres and local businesses including KI Tru Thai, Dudley Wines, Penneshaw Pub, Emu Bay Lavender Farm, and the Kangaroo Island Brewery.

Artists involved in this year’s program include Adelaide Guitar Festival Artistic Director Slava Grigoryan, singer-songwriter Lucas Day, musician Alana Jagt, guitarist Tyler Venter, soul singer Jamie Lena, award winning multi-instrumentalist Minnie Marks, singer-songwriter Nathan May, singer-songwriter from the Yuin Nation Kyarna Rose, First Nations artist and international touring singer-songwriter Glenn Skuthorpe, and acclaimed producer, singer-songwriter and guitarist Dustyn.

Free performances include:

7 November Alana Jagt, Tyler Venter + local artist Rourke KI Tru Thai 8 November Slava Grigoryan Penneshaw Primary School 8 November Alana Jagt, Tyler Venter Penneshaw Primary School 8 November Slava Grigoryan, Kyarna Rose Dudley Wines 8 November Jamie Lena, Glenn Skuthorpe Penneshaw Pub 9 November Kyarna Rose + local artist Tristan Simon Emu Bay Lavender Farm 9 November Nathan May, Alana Jagt, Tyler Venter Kangaroo Island Brewery 9 November Dustyn, Slava Grigoryan, Minnie Marks, Jamie Lena Kingscote Town Hall 10 November Minnie Marks, Dustyn, Lucas Day, Nathan May,

Leo Crighton, Jack and Marty Kay Eleanor Downs Shearing Shed 11 November Lucas Day, Nathan May Kingscote Primary School

Adelaide Guitar Festival Artistic Director Slava Grigoryan: “It is always a thrill to head out and perform for our regional audiences. I am delighted to be bringing a fantastic group of musicians back to Kangaroo Island to entertain our regional friends through Adelaide Guitar Festival’s On the Road program.”

Adelaide Festival Centre CEO & Artistic Director Douglas Gautier AM: “Thank you to Slava and the team for putting together a wonderful program of events across Kangaroo Island. We hope that the musicians and audiences all enjoy a taste of Adelaide Guitar Festival’s On the Road program.”

Adelaide Guitar festival’s On the Road is supported by Music Australia, CentreED, Department for Education SA, Office for Aging Well and Seniors Card and Kangaroo Island Council.

